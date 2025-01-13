Costco Shoppers Are Obsessed With These 7 Must-Have New Finds

Shopping at Costco is always something of a treasure hunt, because you never know when new seasonal items will be stocked, and even then if something goes viral, it can be tricky to track down. Luckily there are a few highly dedicated Costco social media accounts that track whenever something new and exciting arrives in stores, and kindly share their treasures with eager shoppers. If you haven't been to Costco since before the holidays, now is the perfect time to make a trip and pick up these 7 new products.

Almond Croissant Pastry

Instagram account Costco Buys is always ahead of the curve finding new and exciting items in store, like the Almond Croissant Pastries from the bakery. "NEW Almond Croissant Pastry at the Costco Bakery! These delicious new treats are made with a butter croissant dough, sliced almonds, almond filling, and powdered sugar…they look phenomenal! 😍 Get 6 for $11.99," they captioned an Instagram post. "They are delicious I always buy it and freeze 🤤🤤," a fan commented.

Mini Buffalo Chicken Rolls

Costo's new Buffalo Chicken Rolls are the perfect tasty little bite. "NEW Mini Buffalo Chicken Rolls at Costco! These crispy rolls are stuffed with buffalo chicken, celery, onion, carrots, and they have just the right amount of heat! 😋 ($13.69)," Costco Buys captioned the post. "I wish they were at my Costco! 😢" one commenter said. "Perfect for Sunday 🏈" said another.

Botanical Stoneware Bowls

The Costco Buys account is thrilled with the beautiful new Botanical Stoneware Bowls available in store. "NEW Botanical Stoneware Bowls at Costco! This features 10 4.75" bowls, each with pretty botanical designs! It's SUCH a good deal too, just $9.99!" they captioned a post about the new item. "Cute and perfect snack portion size," one commenter said. "A dollar a piece, in this economy???? 👏👏" said another.

PB&J Snack Mix

Costco fans are raving about the PB&J Snack Mix, especially as it's hard to find in some locations. "This delicious snack mix features peanut butter coated crispy peanuts with dried sweetened strawberries coated in a jam flavored ruby cacao…sounds SO yummy! 🙌🏻 ($9.99)" says Costco Buys. They're only in the Midwest not the west coast 😢 I feel like crying now cuz I can't even find em on Amazon," one bereft fan commented.

LEGO Botanicals

Costco Buys found some beautiful new LEGO Botanicals in store. "New LEGO Botanicals at Costco! Choose from a Mini Orchid set or Lucky Bamboo Set…both are so nice! Plus they're a GREAT deal for just $21.99 each! 🙌🏻" they captioned the post. "Finally a plant I can't kill 😂" joked one fan.

Tate's Cookie Bark

Costco Buys was thrilled to find new Tate's Dark Chocolate Cookie Bark ($8.99) in store, following up after Costco_doesitagain noticed some locations were stocking the delicious treats. "WARNING: @tatesbakeshop just dropped their Cookie Bark at @costco, and the obsession is REAL. 🍪🍪🍪 Thin crispy cookie pieces covered in dark chocolate and sea salt, broken into the perfect bite-sized pieces? We dare you to only buy one bag — it's impossible, especially if you're planning to share! Grab a few bags to keep on-hand for indulgent moments or bring to your next gathering to share the obsession with friends. Once you go Tate's Cookie Bark, good luck going back! Available now at Costco," they captioned the post.

Cheddar Cheese Curds

Costco is now stocking Farm Rich Cheddar Cheese Curds ($9.99), Costco Buys discovered. Redditors agree, with one fan saying the curds are amazing when straight out of the oven. "Farmrich makes the best stuff lol their mozz sticks are awesome too," one person commented. "Their jalapeno poppers are also the best store bought frozen I've tried," another responded.

Preserved Duck Eggs

Instagram account Costco Love discovered lots of delicious new items ready for the Chinese New Year celebrations, like the Preserved Duck Eggs ($13.99). "Costco's got more Asian goodies just in time for Lunar New Year!🐉 First, it was preserved quail eggs, and now they've got preserved duck eggs too. Plus, the delicious Takoyaki ball corn puffs are back, don't miss out on these," they captioned the post.