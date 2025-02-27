Costco sells lots of name-brand items in its warehouses. However, there are also several off-label alternatives from their in-house brand Kirkland. While it can feel like you are buying "generic" when opting for Kirkland products, you might be surprised to learn that you aren't often: Lots of Kirkland products are manufactured by name brands. Sometimes, the brand partnerships are transparent and labeled on the packaging. Other collaborations are more secretive. Here are 11 Costco Kirkland products that are actually made by big-name brands.

Kirkland Signature Foil Is Reynold's Wrap

Reynold's Wrap is known as the premiere tin foil brand on the market. But did you know that Kirkland Signature is made by Reynold's? There is no denying this fact, as the box has Reynold's name stamped on the front. And, seeing as though it is cheaper, it's a no-brainer purchase.

Kirkland Signature Cranberry Juice Is Ocean Spray

You might consider yourself a connoisseur if you drink a lot of cranberry juice. If you can't even dream about drinking anything but Ocean Spray, note that Costco's Kirkland Signature Cranberry Juice is actually Ocean Spray – and even states it on the label.

Kirkland Signature Mattreses Are Made by Stearns & Foster

Stearns & Foster mattresses are pretty pricey and are considered one of the top bed brands globally. But did you know you can get a less expensive version, backed by the name brand, at Costco? Kirkland Signature by Stearns & Foster mattresses are premium sleeping surfaces made by the brand at a much more affordable price point.

Kirkland Signature Contact Lenses Are Made by CooperVision

The Costco Optical department is a popular place to get eye exams and purchase glasses and lenses. While they carry many name brands, they also sell Kirkland Signature Contact Lenses, which are the best value. If you are skeptical of them, don't be: They are made by CooperVision, one of the top lens brands in the world.

Kirkland Signature Scotch Is Alexander Murrary & Co.

No, Costco doesn't actually make its own booze. Kirkland Signature scotch is more affordable than branded versions, and guess what? It's actually been supplied by California-based distillery Alexander Murray & Co. since 2007. "Neither Total Wine nor Costco want the distillery name identified on the Scotch I supply to them. That's their policy, and I have to honor it," CEO Steven Lipp told Market Watch.

Kirkland Coffee Pods Are Keurig

Anyone with a Keurig knows that coffee pods not branded by the coffee maker company are not up to par. Luckily, the coffee pods for sale at Costco, even the Kirkland brand pods, are backed by Keurig and work seamlessly with the machine. Over the years, they have even partnered with branded brewers including Starbucks and Green Mountain.

Kirkland Three Berry Blend Is Townsend Farms

Over in the freezer section, Kirkland Three Berry Blend has been uber popular for many years. An excellent value for anyone who makes smoothies or pies, the four-pound bag of raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries is a bestseller. Fun fact: It is backed by Townsend Farms. While there is no mention of the company on the bag, the partnership was revealed in 2019 during a recall.

Kirkland Signature Wild Alaskan Fish Oil Is Made by Trident Seafoods

Another undercover Kirkland collaboration? Their Kirkland Signature Wild Alaskan Fish Oil is made by Trident Seafoods. While the partnership has mainly been on the down-low, a 2017 class action lawsuit against Costco and Trident unveiled the secret. A consumer claimed that the supplement didn't contain the omega-3 fatty acids that it stated it had. The lawsuit was later dismissed. "We go to great lengths to ensure the accuracy of our labeling, and we will always vigorously defend ourselves and our customers," Trident Seafoods' CEO Joe Bundrant said at the time.

Kirkland Signature Baby Formula Is Made by Perrigo

No, Costco doesn't actually make baby formula. Kirkland Signature baby formulas are made by the pharmaceutical brand Perrigo, and the partnership extended to Canadian stores in 2011. "Our acquisition of the infant formula business last year has been a great growth driver for our Company," Perrigo CEO Joseph C. Papa stated on behalf of Perrigo. "The addition of Costco's Canada business will create even more opportunities to help consumers save money on quality, affordable healthcare."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signaure Big Red Cups Are Chinet

If Kirkland Signature The Big Red Cups look familiar there is a reason: They are made by Chinet, the brand that has been manufacturing Big Red Cups for almost 100 years. The partnership, with the Chinet logo splashed on the bag, is no secret.

Kirkland Signature Green Tea is Ito En

Green tea drinkers can confidently sip on Costco's Kirkland Signature Green Tea knowing it is authentic. The product is produced by Ito En, a Japanese company that has been making tea since the 1960s. This is another utterly transparent partnership, with the brand mentioned on the packaging.