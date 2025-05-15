7 Costco Kirkland Products to Get Before They Sell Out This May

Can you believe it's almost summer? We are nearly halfway through May, which means the school year is almost over and Memorial Day weekend is just around the corner. We are also amid tariff wars, and while there is some (temporary) reprieve with China, prices on most items are not likely to come down anytime soon. Luckily, Costco has some of the best grocery deals in town that I need this month, especially on their in-house brand. Here are seven Costco Kirkland Signature products to stock up on for May.

Kirkland Signature Coffee Beans

No, it's not your imagination: Coffee is super expensive right now. Now is the time to stock up on Kirkland Signature K-Cup Pods, whole coffee beans, and ground coffee – including Colombian Coffee Dark Roast. While prices have increased, Costco's brand remains the best deal in town.

Kirkland Signature Organic Extra-Virgin Olive Oil and Other Cooking Oil

Cooking oils, including olive oil, are also more expensive. Kirkland Signature Organic Extra-Virgin Olive Oil is sourced from olives grown organically throughout the Mediterranean region of Europe, and is one of the warehouse's most popular products. It is "packed in Italy with select oils from Portugal, Tunisia, Italy, and Greece" — all EU countries facing tariffs. So I am stocking up on this and other cooking oils.

Kirkland Signature Maple Syrup

Another item that Costco shoppers (including myself and my mother) always buy at the warehouse? Kirkland Signature Maple Syrup. The high-quality syrup is such a great deal compared to other stores. Also, considering the price of maple syrup is higher because most maple syrup is sourced from Canada, there is no better time than the present to stock up on the pancake topping.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Beef Patties

Not sure what to serve for your Memorial Day celebration? I will be grabbing a bag of Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Beef Patties from the freezer section. Each bag is filled with 15, one-third-pound frozen patties of 80% lean, 20% fat grass-fed beef and nothing else, and the high-quality burger meat is perfect for a BBQ. "Great find at Costco…. 100% grass-fed, 80% lean 20% fat, beef patties. Only $25.99, which equals a little over $5 per pound. Not bad at all. Check these out next time you go to Costco!" one TikToker recently confirmed.

Kirkland Signature Extra Crispy French Fries

Another Memorial Day or graduation party crowd pleaser? Kirkland Signature Extra Crispy French Fries, new to stores this spring. "We bought some and they're pretty good. They remind me of the Lamb Weston hand cut freezer fries," one shopper on Reddit confirmed. "Bought these on Sunday. They are a pretty decent fry. Thicker cut and potato forward. I love them bought instead of the ore ida and won't be going back as long as they sell them," another added. Toss them in the air fryer to accompany your burgers and dogs.

Kirkland Signature Beer and Canned Spirits

If your Costco sells beer and spirits, make sure to stock your beverage fridge for early summer parties. Many shoppers are going wild over Kirkland Signature Vodka & Soda, a High Noon dupe. "Kirkland Vodka Soda is $25.49 vs High Noon $31.99 at my warehouse. This makes a 25% price difference. Same size and ABV," one shopper wrote on Reddit. "Pineapple is pretty good," one wrote in a review. Kirkland Helles Style Larger, brewed by Deschutes, is another newish arrival. "It's delicious, super easy to sip on," says one. "I love this beer. It's not heavy like an IPA and it's not light like a Pacifico/Modelo/Coors Light. It's a great medium beer. Deschutes did a great job," explains one beer drinker. Since canned items have gotten more expensive, Costco will help you save.

Kirkland Signature Rotisserie Chicken

The price of meat and poultry is going up. However, guess what? Costco's famous Kirkland Signature Rotisserie Chicken is staying at the same price. The giant bird is just $4.99, and the warehouse loses money on every one sold. I use these to make everything from soup to chicken salad, so I will be purchasing them on repeat this month.