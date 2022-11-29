Costco Shoppers Are Going Crazy for This Frozen Pizza

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

We all know Costco does several things really well—from hot dogs to affordable diamonds. And now, frozen pizza has entered the conversation.

The internet is abuzz about customers' latest discovery of a true Costco gem—a pie so delicious it's almost impossible to notice that it's also gluten-free. On Nov. 27, a Reddit user shared a photo of the Kirkland Signature Supreme Cauliflower Crust Pizza, writing, "Anyone else try the Kirkland cauliflower pizza? It's actually pretty good." The better-for-you pizza features pepperoni, sausage, roasted vegetables, and a three-cheese blend on a cauliflower crust.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

RELATED: The Best Holiday Items That Have Already Landed at Costco

In typical Costco fan fashion, numerous users flocked to the thread's comment section to rave about the product.

One Redditor wrote, "This pizza is the only frozen pizza I'll eat anymore! Would have never thought, but they are delicious!" Another one added, "This pizza is bomb. This is how alternative ingredients should be done. When I want a cauliflower crust over a traditional crust, you've done a great job."

Several users also pointed out that they will opt for this pizza despite not following a gluten-free diet, with one person sharing, "My wife and I eat an absurd amount of this pizza… and we aren't gluten free in the slightest. It's just that good!"

Among the sea of praise, several Reddit users highlighted their love of the pizza's crust, with one person stating, "…they're honestly better than the frozen non cauliflower crust pizzas at costco." Others even offered tips for elevating the frozen item, such as rotating the pizza in the oven every seven minutes to maximize crispiness and adding red pepper flakes and dollops of ricotta.

Kirkland Signature's Supreme Cauliflower Crust Pizza isn't the only Costco product sparking social media chatter. Instagram user @costcohotfinds recently spotted A5 Japanese Wagyu New York Strip Steaks for $99 per pound at the warehouse club, which resulted in hundreds of people sharing their thoughts on the meat—most notably the price.