Whether you're hosting a fancier-than-usual dinner party or you just want to treat your family to something truly special, cooking a high-quality steak is a surefire way to impress. And depending on how much you're willing to splurge, one of the fanciest meats on the market has made its way back to Costco.

On Nov. 27, Instagram user @costcohotfinds spotted A5 Japanese Wagyu New York Strip Steaks for $99 per pound at the members-only warehouse club.

Related: 5 Grocery Store Trends You'll Start Seeing Everywhere in 2023

Since announcing the product's return, the Instagram post has garnered more than 470 comments, with Costco fans sharing their thoughts on the indulgent item.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

One user wrote, "Amazing offer and worth every penny❣️," while another user added, "I'm so buying it if I see it!"

Meanwhile, numerous Instagrammers were dissuaded by the beef's price.

"I will unfortunately NEVER try something that costs me a week's worth of groceries," one person commented. "Hell no. If I'm dropping a hundo on a steak Ill be going to a restaurant and ordering a fillet," another user wrote.

Wagyu beef, which directly translates to "Japanese cow," is produced in Japan, where the cows are fed to have more intramuscular fat cells, which is what gives the beef its distinctive marbling and tenderness. According to Business Insider, high-grade wagyu can cost up to $200 per pound, with some cows selling for as much as $30,000.

Keeping its market value in mind, a couple of Instagram users even expressed skepticism about the wagyu beef, with one person writing, "If it's this price, no ways it's real…"

Costco's A5 Japanese Wagyu New York Strip Steak isn't the only wagyu beef product you can pick up from the big-box retailer. Costco currently sells a variety of offerings, ranging from a 24-pack of Wagyu Beef Craft Burgers priced at $109.99 to a 12-pound A5 Japanese Wagyu Boneless Ribeye Roast available for $899.99.