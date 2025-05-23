Memorial Day weekend is upon us! Whether you are hitting the beach, hosting a backyard BBQ, camping, or enjoying another early summer activity that involves spending time with loved ones outdoors and eating, you still have time to prepare. Costco is the perfect place to shop for all of your holiday weekend necessities. And guess what? The warehouse is offering so many amazing last minute deals on everything from food to paper plates. Here are the 11 best Costco last-minute Memorial Day deals.

Beef Ribeye Steak Bone-In USDA Prime

If you are planning on throwing some meat on the grill, head over to Costco where you can find the best deals on steak. For example, get Beef Ribeye Steak Bone-In USDA Prime for just $17.99 per pound – $10 less per pound compared to my local grocery store.

Japanese Wagyu Center Cut New York Strip Steaks

If you want to impress your guests and go for a gourmet Memorial Day weekend BBQ experience, splurge on Japanese Wagyu Center Cut New York Strip Steaks, A5 Grade. Costco is currently seeling four, 4/12 oz steaks (3 lbs total) for $100 off, $369.99 including delivery. These are some of the juciest, most beautifully marbled steaks you will ever experience.

Reynolds Wrap Aluminum Foil

Tin foil is a must-have in every kitchen, especially if you are grilling. The price of tin foil has increased due to tariff wars in recent months, so you might want to stock up on it at Costco while it’s on slae. Reynolds Wrap Aluminum Foil, 12″ x 83.33 yd, 2-count is currently $5.50 off in-warehouse and online.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Gatrorade

Thirst-quenching drinks are a must-have during Memorial Day weekend, especially if you are planning on getting active. Gatorade Thirst Quencher, Variety Pack, 20 fl oz, 24-count comes with eight bottles each of lemon-lime, fruit punch, and orange Gatorade. Take $4.10 off in-warehouse prices or on Instacart.

HO Sports Mini Oasis 8′ Inflatable Water Ring Float

Heading to the lake this weekend, or just hitting the pool? Make sure your inflatable game is on with HO Sports Mini Oasis 8′ Inflatable Water Ring Float. Right now the float, which is made out of a durable dual-layer dropstitch material and comes with a hand pump and storage bag is $40 off, $159.99, including delivery.

Nestle Ice Cream, Variety Pack

Stock the freezer up for your Memorial Day party with frozen treats. Nestle Ice Cream, Variety Pack, comes with something for everyone. The 40-count box includes 12 vanilla sandwiches, 16 Drumsticks, and 12 cookie dipped bars, and is $3 off the in-warehouse price.

Teton Waters Ranch Sausages

Why grill regular dogs when you can treat guests to gourmet sausages instead? Teton Waters Ranch Sausages are Whole-30-approved and boast 10 grams of protein per link. A 12-pack of 100% grass-fed, grass-finished sausages is currently $4 off, slashing the $17.99 price down to $13.99. Smother them with probiotic-rich sauerkraut, pick up some gourmet buns in the Costco bakery, and your guests are sure to be impressed.

La Terra Fina Spinach, Artichoke & Parmesan Dip

Don’t forget about the snack table. La Terra Fina Spinach, Artichoke & Parmesan Dip can be served hot or cold with pita bread, pita chips, tortilla chips, baguette, or whatever else your heart desires. Get it for $2 off right now.

Kraft Singles American Cheese

If you are making hamburgers, grab a box of Kraft Singles American Cheese to transform them into one of the most American dishes ever, cheeseburgers. This huge box comes with 96 slices, or 4 pounds of the popular American cheese. It is $4 off, so no better time to stock up.

Sun Bum Original Sunscreen 2-Pack

Sunscreen is a summer essential, and you should definitely stock up for the weekend. Right now a 2-pack of my family’s favorite sun protection options, Sun Bum Original, SPF 50, 5 oz, is on major sale. Take $4.50 off the brand’s trademark block, approved by The Skin Cancer Foundation, in-warehouse and online.

Amylu Organic Chicken Burger with Caramelized Onion and Aged White Cheddar

Amylu Organic Chicken Burger with Caramelized Onion and Aged White Cheddar pre-cooked burgers are perfect for another delicious option for throwing on the grill this Memorial Day weekend. A box containing eight 32-ounce gluten-free patties without nitrites or nitrates added is currently $4 off. See the full list of items on sale at Costco this month here.