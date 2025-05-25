7 Costco Items That are “Luxury Disguised as Bulk”

Costco shoppers are fairly spoiled when it comes to reasonably-priced luxury items—especially when bought in bulk, which is essentially how the whole shopping experience works. The warehouse chain offers some truly exceptional products, both name brand and Kirkland Signature, and smart customers know when to stock up on their favorite splurges before they sell out. Here are seven Costco items that shoppers consider to be the ultimate luxury, even when bought in bulk.

Organic Pure Maple Syrup

The Kirkland Signature Organic Pure Maple Syrup is a truly luxurious item at just $14.99 for one liter. “We have purchased many of these 1 Liter bottles of real Maple Syrup (you know, made from pure maple tree sap that is reduced to this syrup). The syrup is consistently delicious and always the same viscosity. If you love genuine maple syrup, this is the product for you – it’s made in Canada by Canadians,” one shopper said.

San Francisco Bay Organic Rainforest Blend Coffee

Shoppers love the San Francisco Bay Organic Rainforest Blend Whole Bean Coffee, which is two 3 lb packs for $56.99. “I have bought this over the last 5 or 6 years and it is the best medium-dark roast coffee I have had,” one member said. “After several years I am drinking this coffee again and it’s the best coffee Costco sells,” another commented.

Bouchard Belgian Napolitains Premium Dark Chocolate

The Bouchard Belgian Napolitains Premium Dark Chocolate is $54.99 for two 32 oz bags, an absolute steal for Costco members who love their fancy candies. “Very smooth chocolate with a great dark chocolate taste,” one shopper said. “The individually wrapped chocolates are great to control portions or pack to take along. Only 4 ingredients so the chocolates are not filled with a lot of not-so-good ingredients.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Alaska Bairdi Crab

Alaska Bairdi Crab, also known as Snow Crab, is a huge hit with Costco members who can get five 2 lb bags for $319.99. “If I could give this more than 5 stars I would! Fresh and delicious! Great price for the quality!!” one shopper said. “You will never buy a diffrent type of crab after eating these,” another commented.

Mifroma Raclette Whole Wheel Cheese

The Mifroma Raclette Whole Wheel Cheese is $149.99 for 11 lbs and a fan-favorite cheese amongst discerning shoppers. “As a French person I was thrilled to find a real raclette cheese,” one Costco member said. “It came within the window as expected and we have been delighted to enjoy it this winter. We cut it and portioned it to vacuum seal for the winter. It’s perfect for the season and it is fresh.”

Key West Pink 16/20 Gulf Shrimp

Costco members love the Key West Pink 16/20 Headless Shell-On Gulf Shrimp, 6 lbs for $149.99. “You can’t get these wonderful shrimp anywhere else,” one happy shopper said. “I ordered them from Costco hoping for the best and was delightfully surprised! The size, texture and taste are all there. The same evening we enjoyed the first bag I ordered a second three pack and will order more when there is room in the freezer! Whether you have ever tasted Key West pinks or not, you need to try these.”

Charmin Ultra Soft Bath Tissue

Charmin Ultra Soft Bath Tissue is on sale right now for $27.99 down from $33.99, and shoppers love it. “My favorite toilet paper! I used to buy another cheaper brand but this one is much better! Soft and you do not have to use much like you do with other tissues that are cheaper,” one shopper said. “Charmin tissue is the softest and strongest. #1 in my opinion. Costco provides a great price for the money,” another agreed.