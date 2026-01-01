Popular Costco snacks, meals, and desserts members are stocking up on right now.

The holiday season is coming to an end this week, and all Christmas-related food and beverages are leaving the warehouse. Now that 2026 is almost here, what should you be stocking your fridge and pantry with? We turned to our favorite Costco influencers, who have been posting about the best and most exciting products at Costco this week. Here are the 7 best Costco member favorites as the New Year begins.

Del Destino Pineapple Spears

Costco Hot Finds shared about a fruity treat, Del Destino Pineapple Spears. “Coconut spears are at Costco!” they wrote. “These are amazing when you pour a packet of tropical punch kool aid packet in it and let it sit overnight,” someone added. “This came for a brief moment years ago and poof, gone! We loved it so much. I hope it comes back to mine too,” another added.

New Year’s Cupcakes

Costco Buys shared about a new dessert to ring in 2026. “Costco decorated their mini cupcakes in a cute New Year’s Eve style! Find them both in vanilla and chocolate with a delicious buttercream icing…perfect for celebrating NYE! Just $8.99 #costco #cupcakes,” they wrote.

Marinated Ribs

Costco So Obsessed shared about ribs. “We always love smoking the already marinated ribs at Costco. It’s always around $30 for two slabs. FYI, my husband smoka it for about five hours on our @briskitgrills 🔥,” they wrote. “So yummy,” commented a follower.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Blueberry Caramelized Cheesecake Croissants

Costco So Obsessed shared about their bakery pick. “These blueberry caramelized cheesecake croissants 🥐 are really one of the best bakery items Costco has ever made.. air fry them for 1-2 mins too! The marshmallow cookies are close second.. have you tried these?” they wrote. “Had one this morning. So good,” a shopper commented.

Spiral Cut Ham

Costco So Obsessed recommends the spiral-cut ham. “Costco spiral cut ham for the day after Christmas dinner 🔥 !! We Reheated the ham for 1hr 40 min with 3 rounds of sugar glaze (brown sugar, cinnamon and allspice) broiling. Also added a layer of pineapple rings and juice at the bottom of the pan,” they wrote.

Silo Street Food Korean Bibimbap

Costco So Obsessed shared about Silo Street Food Korean Bibimbap. “Korean bibimbap spotted at Costco.. it includes veggies spicy gochujang sauce and sticky rice $15.89 for 6 👏 Can’t wait to try this!!” they wrote. “So good!” confirmed a shopper.

The Only Bean Crunchy Roasted Edamame

Costco Guide shared about The Only Bean Crunchy Roasted Edamame, a high-protein snack to fuel your New Year’s resolutions. “New High Protein Supersnack at Costco! @the_onlybean Crunchy Roasted Edamame Sea Salt flavor is now available at @costco Nationwide!” they wrote, adding that each serving is made with avocado oil and has 14 grams of protein, 6 grams of fiber, and just 2 net carbs.