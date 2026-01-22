A sports dietitian shares the best Costco picks to boost protein intake with easy, high-protein staples.

Are you trying to amp up your protein intake in 2026? If you want to lose weight, most experts recommend eating more protein and less junk food. Costco is an excellent store for protein, with it available in every department, from the deli and dairy sections to the meat section. What do nutrition experts recommend buying to pump up your protein? Here are 6he 6 best Costco foods for more protein in the new year, according to Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies.

Kirkland Signature Organic Greek Nonfat Yogurt

Kirkland Signature Organic Greek Nonfat Yogurt is a great source of protein, especially in the morning. “A very affordable, high-protein dairy staple,” says Collingwood. “18 g of protein per serving, making it ideal for breakfasts, smoothies, or snacks. Greek yogurt gives you a big protein boost with minimal fat. Pair it with berries or nuts for an easy, balanced meal,” she suggests.

Wild Albacore Tuna (Canned)

Wild Albacore Tuna (Canned) is another easy protein source you can keep on hand in your pantry. “Shelf-stable and protein-dense, canned tuna delivers roughly 30+ g of protein per serving, making it a budget-friendly pantry essential. Tuna is an easy way to add lean protein to salads, wraps, or pasta bowls without any prep,” says Collingwood.

Kirkland Signature Organic or Rotisserie Chicken

Kirkland Signature Organic or Rotisserie Chicken is a must-buy whenever you are at the store. “Lean poultry remains a top source of complete protein. It’s versatile and easy to cook in bulk for meals all week,” Collingwood says. “Costco’s chicken options make hitting daily protein targets simple, whether grilled, baked, or added to salads.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Fairlife Protein or Premier Protein Ready-to-Drink Shakes (or Nurri)

Fairlife Protein or Premier Protein Ready-to-Drink Shakes (or Nurri) are another excellent protein source to keep in your pantry. “These ready-to-drink shakes each provide ~25–30 g of protein with low sugar, making them perfect for on-the-go nutrition or post-workout. Great for busy mornings or as a convenient protein gap when you don’t have time to cook,” Collinwgood says.

Hard-Boiled Eggs / Liquid Egg Whites

Hard-Boiled Eggs and Liquid Egg Whites are another food Collingwood picks up on her shopping trips to the warehouse. “Costco sells bulk packs of hard-boiled eggs and liquid egg whites. Both are complete protein sources with minimal calories and fat. Eggs are one of the highest-quality protein foods you can eat, with all essential amino acids and excellent digestibility,” Collingwood says.

Protein Bars (Built, FitCrunch, or TruBars)

Protein Bars (Built, FitCrunch, or TruBars) are also handy when you need protein in a pinch. “Costco’s assorted protein bars often contain 12-17 g of protein per bar, making them a portable and satisfying snack between meals. These bars make it easier to maintain consistent protein intake throughout the day,” she says.