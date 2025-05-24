 Skip to content

11 Costco “Memorial Day Favorites” This Weekend

Stock up on these fan-favorite Costco items for your cookout, party, or long weekend.
Published on May 24, 2025 | 6:30 AM

Memorial Day weekend is here. There is still time if you haven’t stocked up on all the essentials needed for the perfect family gathering or weekend getaway. Costco is a great one-and-done place to shop for all your holiday weekend necessities, especially if you are feeding a large group of people. Here are 11 Costco warehouse Memorial Day Favorites to stock up on this weekend.

Kirkland Signature Mac and Cheese

kirkland mac and cheese
Currently a Hot Buy, Kirkland Signature Mac and Cheese is perfect for any gathering. According to shoppers the deli version of the classic American meal tastes homemade and is a steal at just $2.99 per pound. Sale ends Sunday.

Kirkland Signature Artisan Rolls

Squared, Artisan Buns
Whatever you are grilling – burgers, chicken breasts, or steaks – a good bun can upgrade your meal from basic to extra. Kirkland Signature Artisan Rolls are a crowd-pleaser in the Costco bakery, and they are conveniently on sale right now. Get 12 for $1 off, or for a little more with same-day delivery.

Seedless Watermelon

Costco Watermelon
Watermelon is the unofficial fruit of summer and a popular item at Memorial Day parties. As a Costco Hot Buy, you can get a seedless watermelon for $5.99. The sale ends on Sunday. Same-Day delivery available at a higher price. Price varies in AK, HI and PR.

Kirkland Signature Smoked Pork Ribs

Kirkland Signature Smoked Pork Ribs
Smoked pork ribs are new from Kirkland Signature in the meat department. The juicy and tender ribs are only $8.59 per pound, and are perfect for throwing on the grill for your guests. Don’t forget to pick up some potato and macaroni salad as sides. Same-Day delivery available at a higher price.

Kirkland Signature Strawberries and Cream Bar Cake

costco strawberries & cream bar cake
Costco influencers, including Costco Buys, are excited over a “Returning Favorite,” the Kirkland Signature Strawberries and Cream Bar Cake. “Strawberries & Cream Cake at Costco! Mouth-watering white cake with a delicious strawberry filling and sweet whipped cream…IT’S SO GOOD! Get it for $18.99,” she wrote. “So good!!!” agreed a follower.

Grain and Celery Salad with Apple Cider Vinaigrette

Grain and Celery Salad with Apple Cider Vinaigrette
Grain and Celery Salad with Apple Cider Vinaigrette is also going viral. “Just discovered my new favorite #costcofinds ! Their ‘grain + celery salad with apple cider vinaigrette’ is packed with veggies and flavor! Celery, of course, with kale, carrots, red cabbage, chick peas, quinoa, dried cranberries, almonds and a bit of red onion. It comes with two dressing packets, and it only needs one- save the other for your own version! Found in the prepped foods section,” writes Nutrition with Tricia. Get it for $4.99 Per Pound in the deli section.

IZZE, Sparkling Juice Beverage, Variety Pack

IZZE, Sparkling Juice Beverage, Variety Pack
Stock up your cooler with easy beverage options. The variety pack of IZZE, Sparkling Juice Beverage, which comes with 24 cans of the fruity drinks, is $4.80 off until June 8. Same-Day delivery available at a higher price.

Hefty Color Cups

Hefty Party Perfect! Plastic Cold Cups
This supersized pack of 140 18-ounce Hefty Color Cups will be handy all summer. Pick up the pack for $12.99 and serve your favorite drinks or beers in them. Price varies in PR. Not available in HI. Same-day delivery is available at a higher price.

Beef Ribeye Steak Bone-In USDA Prime

Costco Beef Ribeye Steak Bone-In USDA Prime
If you are planning on grilling some meat, head over to Costco, where you can find the best deals on steak. For example, you can get Beef Ribeye Steak Bone-In USDA Prime for just $17.99 per pound—$10 less per pound than my local grocery store.

Nestle Ice Cream, Variety Pack

Nestle Ice Cream, Variety Pack, 40-count
Don’t forget to stock your freezer with frozen treats. This Nestle Ice Cream, Variety Pack, comes with something for everyone. The 40-count box includes 12 vanilla sandwiches, 16 Drumsticks, and 12 cookie dipped bars, and is $3 off the in-warehouse price.

Teton Waters Ranch Sausages

Teton Waters Ranch Polish Sausage
Looking for a healthier alternative to hot dogs? Teton Waters Ranch Sausages are Whole-30-approved and boast 10 grams of protein per link. A 12-pack of 100% grass-fed, grass-finished sausages is currently $4 off, slashing the $17.99 price down to $13.99. Don’t forget to smother them with probiotic-rich sauerkraut and pick up some gourmet buns in the Costco bakery.

