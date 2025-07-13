7 Costco Kirkland Snacks Shoppers Say Are Better Than Name Brand

You are missing out if you aren’t shopping for snacks at Costco. In addition to selling lots of name-brand snacks from all your favorites, they stock shelves with store-branded options. Kirkland Signature favorites, including dried fruits, nuts, and seaweed, are delicious and usually at a much better value. Here are 7 Kirkland Signature snacks shoppers say are better than name brands.

Kirkland Signature Dried Mango

Kirkland Signature Dried Mango is basically candy masked as dried fruit. Costco has the best deal in town on dried mango. One shopper calls the snack “Fruit crack cocaine.” Another recommends stocking up, because it has a long shelf life. “Not that it needs to last forever,” they said. However, the theory that “it’s fruit so it must be healthy” leads to the “whole bag disappearing in 4 days,” they said.

Kirkland Signature Milk Chocolate Almonds

Kirkland Signature Milk Chocolate Almonds are also popular with Costco shoppers. “Those chocolate almonds get me every time, they’re so good I can’t help but shove my hand in the container and eat 100 every time I pass by lol,” one says. “They’ve been an obsession of mine for at least 10 years,” another writes. However, they come with a warning. “7650 calories in the whole barrel” and “2550 calories per day if you eat 1/3rd of it per day,” another warns. “Yeah the only way to win is to not play at all. I just cannot buy these.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Seaweed

Kirkland Signature Seaweed has my daughter’s seal of approval, and lots of other shoppers who aren’t even crazy about seaweed in general agree. “If you like seaweed, which I hate, the organic seaweed things in the green package are delicious, I’ll eat a whole box of those things,” one person says.

Kirkland Signature Peanuts

Peanut lovers seriously recommend buying bulk bags of Kirkland Signature Peanuts. “The big bag of peanuts with shells. The shells act as a governor to discourage you from eating too many in one sitting,” one joked. “Hasn’t stopped me yet,” another said.

Kirkland Signature Peanut Butter Pretzels

I am obsessed with PB-filled pretzels. Kirkland Signature Peanut Butter Pretzels come in a large tub and are another must-buy. “Peanut butter pretzels are definitely my favorite,” says a shopper. “Those pretzels have been outlawed at my house because I have zero self control around them and eat them like a hamster stuffing my pouches,” another joked.

Kirkland Signature Microwave Popcorn

Shoppers claim Kirkland Signature Microwave Popcorn is better than other brands. “There’s a lot of stuff I buy at Costco for the savings but there’s several things I only buy at Costco because the Kirkland brand is just better. The popcorn is the best you can buy. It a bonus that you get 44 bags for the price of 10 at the grocery store,” one shopper states.

Kirkland Signature Trail Mix Snack Packs

Kirkland Signature Trail Mix Snack Packs, which come with 28 bags, are pre-portioned perfectly for a snack or meal. “These trail mix packets are ideal for lunch at 320 calories. They also are a perfect size for my wife who is a type 1 diabetic, and this allows her to carefully monitor her blood sugars with a constant supply of insulin. Not only that, they are extremely tasty!” writes one shopper. They are a perfect balance of peanuts, raisins, and chocolate, “you know, for when you want to pretend it’s healthy while hunting for the M&Ms. Convenient for hikes, work, or just inhaling five packs in one sitting. 10/10, would delude myself again,” another writes.