7 Costco Products Shoppers Call the Store's 'Most Underrated'

Everyone knows that Costco is a great place for baked foods like larger-than-like muffins, extra-juicy and cheap rotisserie chicken, and of course, eggs. However, according to insiders, there are some great Costco items that you might be sleeping on when you should be throwing them into your cart during every shopping trip. Here are 7 Costco products that shoppers call the store's most underrated.

All-Occasion Greeting Cards

My mom turned me onto Costco greeting cards several years ago, and I always make sure to have a stash on hand. "One of my all time favorites! I will never pass on the all occasion cards at Costco!" writes Costco Hot Finds, showcasing the set in an Instagram video. "This is one of the best deals that Costco has," she says, revealing that the pack of 40 cards averages to about 47 cents per card, "which is insane because of how beautiful they are." Other shoppers agree. "I got these and they come in CLUTCH!!" writes one. "My toxic trait is not being able to give them away cuz they are so cute!!!" adds another.

Dubai Chocolates

Recently all of the Costco influencers have been sharing about the viral Dubai Chocolates. "They are creamy, crunchy, pistachio chocolates that taste SO good," says Costco buys, revealing that the 16-ounce box of 41 retails for $17.99. "The Dubai chocolates are amazing," agrees another shopper. "These sold out in less than a week across Michigan Costcos," one Redditor revealed.

Dog Toys

Dog toys can be pricey at your local pet store, but Costco always offers a great deal on durable options. Right now shoppers are going wild over "Tough Seamz" from Outward Hound. Pack of 3. "It's been 3 hours and my super chewer girl hasn't destroyed the first one yet!

I bought 2 sets of these as I usually do with the Costco dog toys. I'm still finding empty carcasses of the previous Kong toys around the house. Not to mention endless fluff remnants of the alien looking ones they sold before," writes one Redditor. "Yep, I got those last week and my doggo hasn't chewed them up yet. Pretty tough toys for a change," agrees another. Another recent hit? Spunky Pup Clean Earth Recycled Plush Dog Toys in sea creature shapes.

Kirkland Signature 680 Thread Count Sheet Set

You don't have to spend a lot of money on the most luxurious bedding, according to Costco shoppers. Kirkland Signature 680 Thread Count Sheet Set, $74.99 online for a full set, are legit, according to lots of shoppers. "They feel like a $200 set of sheets, incredibly soft right away and so high quality! I had the entry level Brooklinen bedding in the past, it was expensive and never felt this good. Costco wins again! Also the $99 down duvet is chefs kiss," writes one Redditor. One reviewer on the website notes that they are "extremely soft yet crisp" and that the fitted sheet "has wonderful elastic-reinforced corners that make the sheets easy to put on the mattress and KEEP on the mattress if you are not a sound sleeper," they say. "I have bought other highly praised sheets such as Brooklinen and these are equivalent if not better in quality to their percale/luxe sets in my opinion."

Kirkland Signature Pesto Sauce

One of the most beloved sauces in the store? Kirkland Pesto sauce. "If it's too much for you, put little blobs on a flat surface covered with wax or parchment paper that you can put in the freezer. When they're frozen, peel the blobs off the paper and put them in a freezer bag that goes back into the freezer," one Redditor shares.

Costco Beef Tallow

Foodies have recently been going wild over Costco Beef Tallow, which is significantly cheaper than at other stores. "I spotted this two pack of grass fed Beef tallow at Costco for $19.49 what an amazing deal!! Send this to someone that needs to see this deal and follow along for more new finds!!" writes Costco New Deals. Shoppers swear that it's a genius product for cooking french fries.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Extra Virgin Italian Olive Oil

Another underrated item for cooking? Kirkland Signature Extra Virgin Italian Olive Oil. "Most olive oil is saturated with cheap seed oils. If you taste Kirkland oil and let it hit the back of your throat, it will burn, as real olive does. This is a sign that Kirkland is the real deal," one customer wrote in the reviews.