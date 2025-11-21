Costco Just Introduced a New Bakery Item and it’s “Decadent”

Costco shoppers are always on the lookout for new and exciting items in the bakery section, and one new find is already causing major buzz: The brand new Crème Brûlée Bar Cake. Priced at $18.99, this dessert has fans raving about how delicious and decadent it is.

“Run don’t walk! This is so good!! There is a crunchy layer on the bottom like a creme brulee! It’s sweet and decadent but sooo yummy!! If you like Creme brulee definitely buy this! No regrets and it will be finished in this household! 😆” says the whats_in_your_cart Instagram account, which posted a video of the viral treat. “It’s soo good. A must try for sure. I love the crunchy layer,” one fan replied. “Yes the crunchy layer makes it so good!!” the poster said.

So what exactly does the cake taste like? Shoppers who got to enjoy it early have very positive feedback. “I had a slice and enjoyed it. That dark line toward the bottom is crunchy. Sorta like a wafer layer. It’s rich but the whipped layer on top balances it with a nice sweetness,” one Redditor said.

Costco has been hitting it out of the park with new items lately—fans are still going crazy about the new Mini Beignets Filled With Chocolate Hazelnut which some shoppers are calling their new favorite dessert. “They are amazing! Just got some today and we are impressed. Husband ate almost all of them before we even finished unloading our haul,” one member said.

The new beignets are only available in certain locations on the West Coast but that could change. “I hope they sell out fast because if they testing these at certain locations and they see there is lots of demand for them, then maybe the rest of the country gets these bad boys. I would LOVE to try it!” one Redditor said.

Another shopper said the beignets are so popular Costco employees have no idea when they will be back. “I went today and they are sold out at the Torrance location. I asked a bakery employee and he said they received limited inventory and have been sold out for two weeks, they do not make them in house, and he doesn’t know when the will get more,” one Redditor shared.

Costco also just released a new drink in the food court—the Cold Brew Caramel Freeze. “Highly recommend giving this one a try! It is pretty sweet, but goes well with the blender cold brew. You really can’t go wrong with it being only $2.99!” the CoolRandomFinds IG account said. The new freeze will join the fan-favorite Mocha Freeze, and fans don’t seem bothered by it being launched during the winter. That’s dedication!