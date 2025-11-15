Have you been to Costco lately? The warehouse is getting stocked up for the winter, and there are so many great finds. From comfort food to holiday-perfect sides, desserts, and entrees, the store is stocked with everything you need. Influencers have been sharing all the new arrivals you should add to your cart now. Here are the 11 best new Costco items hitting shelves for winter.

Holiday Dino Nuggets

Costco So Obsessed shared about the return of a holiday-themed chicken nugget. “Holiday Dino nuggets are back!!!! $14.99 ❤️💚❤️💚 The kiddos love them!” they wrote. “Love the fun shape,” a shopper writes. “My kids love these,” another adds.

Cheesecake Factory Cheesecake

Costco So Obsessed shared about a new cheesecake. “The original cheesecake factory cheesecake is available at Costco $17.89 for a whole cake which is a great deal since a slice is like eight dollars at the restaurant @cheesecakefactory,” they wrote.

Kirkland Signature Shepherds Pie

Costco New Deals shared about a “new Costco seasonal deli finds” item, Shepherds pie. “Few tips extra seasoning or gravy to the filling, cooking it longer than the suggested time for a crispier potato topping, or adding butter and seasoning to the mashed potatoes before baking,” they added. “Ingredients: The pie features a mixture of ground beef, peas, corn, carrots, mushrooms, and onions in a gravy-like sauce. It is topped with a layer of Yukon Gold mashed potatoes.”

Straightaway 12 Days of Cocktails Advent Calendar

Costco New Deals shared about the Straightaway 12 Days of Cocktails Advent Calendar. “I Spotted the cocktail advent calendar back at Costco and had to share comes with 12 crafted cocktails ready to pour sip and enjoy. So fun!! 🤩. So much fun holiday finds at Costco follow us for more,” they wrote.

Kirkland Signature Belgian Waffles

Costco New Deals shared about the new Kirkland Signature Belgian Waffles in the bakery. “OMG these New Belgian waffles from the Costco bakery look amazing!!! 🤩 New bakery items are here and I will be sharing all including all the pies and dessert options for thanksgiving. So follow us here for more Costco bakery items!”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Dr. Althea 345 Relief Cream

My warehouse just got stocked with Dr. Althea 345 Relief Cream, sold in a 2-pack for significantly less than retail. My bathroom is stocked with pretty much every expensive cream imaginable, and this is my go-to. It is especially great for anyone with sensitive skin who is suffering from dry or flaky winter skin.

Lotus Foods Organic Millet & Brown Rice Ramen

If you see Lotus Foods Organic Millet & Brown Rice Ramen at your store, grab a package. My kids love ramen, but a lot of the noodles are heavily processed. This version is delicious and so much healthier. It’s a new arrival at my store.

Pecan Pie

Costco So Obsessed shared that a new item is available at the Costco bakery for the season. “Pecan pies have arrived 🥧 at Costco $16.99.. will you be picking some up??” they wrote. “Yum my favorite!” commented a follower.

Dubai Style Chocolate Cake

Costco Buys shared that Dubai Style Chocolate Cake is at Costco. “Rich chocolate cake topped with a creamy pistachio filling, crunchy kadaïf, and chocolate ganache — made with 100% California pistachios 😍 $18.99,” they wrote.

Holiday Hand Soaps

Costco Buys shared that Holiday Hand Soaps are at Costco. “This 4-pack is such a cute festive find — the bottles are decorated for the holidays and come in cozy scents like Winter Berry, Vanilla Bean, Orange Spice, and Balsam Fir 🎄 All for just $9.99!” they wrote.

J. Charles Churro Fudge

Costco So Obsessed shared about another delicious sweet treat they discovered: J. Charles Churro Fudge. “🤎🤎🤎🤎Churro fudge yes please!! $12.99 a bag,” they wrote. “Yum,” exclaimed a follower.