11 Best New Costco Items Hitting Shelves End of Month

Costco shoppers love the warehouse for its amazing deals year-round, and especially for all the new items constantly hitting shelves (and online). As we approach the end of September there are some very special items being launched and returning, and members are thrilled with specific goods such as new Apple products and pet-friendly must-haves. So what should shoppers keep an eye out for as we head towards October? Here are 11 of the best new Costco items hitting shelves by the end of the month.

Dunkin’ Donuts Original Blend Coffee, Medium Roast

Dunkin’ Donuts fans will be thrilled with Costco’s deal on the Dunkin’ Donuts Original Blend Coffee, Medium Roast—just $26.99 for 40 oz.

Ferrero Snack Time Bar Mix Full Size Variety Pack

Costco shoppers can now get the Ferrero Snack Time Bar Mix Full Size Variety Pack, $28.99 for 30 bars. Each box contains your favorite candy bars from the brand at a price that cannot be beat. Choose from 4 100 Grand, 8 Nutella B-ready, 6 Crunch, 3 Kinder Bueno, or 9 Butterfinger bars.

Luxe Bites Classic Ready-to-Eat Charcuterie Board

Take the work out of entertaining with the Luxe Bites Classic Ready-to-Eat Charcuterie Board ($109.99). “Indulge in the ultimate elevated appetizer experience with the Luxe Bites Charcuterie Board—a perfect blend of premium flavors and elegant presentation,” the brand says. “Expertly curated for any occasion, this gourmet board features a handpicked selection of four artisanal cheeses and three high-quality charcuterie meats, paired with dried fruits, flavored nuts, twice-baked crackers, and delicious accompaniments like hot honey and fruity jam.”

Jack Link’s Duos Beef Jerky, Mango and Jalapeño

Costco now has the Jack Link’s Duos Beef Jerky, Mango and Jalapeño ($17.99). Made from 100% beef, each stick contains 9g of protein. “Welcome to a flavor-packed journey that takes your snacking experience to fiery and sweet new heights. Jack Link’s Beef Jerky DUOs pairs the tropical sweetness of mango flavors with the bold heat of spicy jalapeño in one convenient bag,” the brand says.

Nature’s Garden Probiotic Lemon & Berry Trail Mixers

Nature’s Garden Probiotic Lemon & Berry Trail Mixers ($13.99) is an excellent on-the-go snack. “The trail mix is very good. I wasn’t sure about the lemon flavor but it is tasty. The strawberry yoggies are also tasty and my grandsons love them too,” one fan said.

Reese’s Dipped Graham Bears

Reese’s Dipped Graham Bears, Chocolate and Peanut Butter is now available at Costco for just $9.99 for a 24 oz bag. “The Reese’s bears are good. Crunchy graham cookies coated in a peanut butter chocolate coating with a consistency like a fudge stripe cookie,” one fan said.

Apple AirPods Pro 3

Costco shoppers are buzzing about the Apple AirPods Pro 3 ($249.99), just dropped in stores and online. “Great upgrade from my OG AirPods Pro. Expansive and more detailed sound with superior feature set. Purchasing the Costco bundle with AppleCare is easier than the Apple Store. Keep up the good work Apple!” one shopper said.

Kirkland Signature Lamb, Rice and Vegetable Dog Food

Costco’s Kirkland Signature Adult Formula Lamb, Rice and Vegetable Dog Food is already a hit with members. “My pups love Kirkland dog food! They are older and have sensitive stomachs, adult dog food works for them,” one shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Cuisinart Brew Central Plus Programmable Coffee Maker

The Cuisinart Brew Central Plus 14-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker ($64.99) is available online only. “I bought this to replace my last Cuisinart coffee maker, which was great, and this makes great coffee too!” one Costco shopper said. “Love the features and the taste, and all should be great. BUT, you can’t pour water into the coffee maker, or coffee into your cup, without the pot dripping and spilling. Worse than my old coffee maker, that dripped a little, and not at all, if you went very slow and carefully. CAN’T avoid some spillage with this one, though.”

7 Costco Products That Are ‘Secret Steals’ According to Members

Warehouse Cat Scratcher

Costco shoppers are obsessed with this hilarious Warehouse Cat Scratcher ($19.99). “While my cats aren’t Costco card carrying members, this cat scratcher Costco Warehouse lets them enjoy the benefits,” one humorous member said. “They get to peruse inside, while another feline patron hangs out on the scratchable rooftop. As those two are occupied, yet another potential feline customer gets to walk up to the food court and see what they want to order.”

Fitz and Floyd Woodgrove Serving Bowl

The Fitz and Floyd Woodgrove Serving Bowl ($64.99) is back at Costco. “Absolutely Gorgeous Bowl , price was better then anywhere else, it’s such a beautiful center piece to have out on your counter all year long,” one happy shopper said.