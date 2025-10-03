Can you believe October is here? Halloween month has officially started, and it suddenly feels like fall. The temperature has dropped, the air is crisp, and leaves are beginning to change color and crunch underneath my feet. Costco has dropped the October Connection, which is filled with many new and returning items and sensational sales. Here are the 11 best new Costco items hitting shelves this October.

Happy Halloween Tower of Treats

The Happy Halloween Tower of Treats is officially available for pre-order, $28.99 after $8 off. It comes with Rovelli Milk Chocolate with Hazelnut Cream, Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate, Warheads Ooze Chewz Sticks, Panearte Limoncelli Cookies, Truffettes de France cocoa dusted truffles, and Tom Clark caramel popcorn. “Had this sent as a surprise gift. The recipient was delighted and sent me lots of pics. Quality items and lovely presentation,” one shopper wrote last year.

Northwest Fish Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon Fillets

The 10-pound Northwest Fish Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon Fillets package is on major sale online this month, $179.99 after $50 off. “Great value and flavor! Will definitely buy again,” writes a shopper. “We buy salmon every year from a nostalgic Washington based fish market. Last year salmon was about 300$ for one whole Copper River salmon that was 3 pounds. We got 10 pounds of filets that were deboned and frozen shrink wrapped for 175$ from Costco. Now this fish isn’t Copper River salmon and the flavor is a little less rich but is quite good. I’m extremely happy with the quality and flavor for the price.”

Smart Design Acacia Armrest Tray

The Smart Design Acacia Armrest Tray, $27.99, is the perfect couch tray you didn’t know you needed. “It has spring loaded legs and silicone grippers. Great for coffee on the sofa arm,” writes a shopper. “Our sofa and chair arms already are kind of flat, rather than rounded, but not sturdy enough that I’d trust a drink on them for more than a couple seconds. This tray fits perfectly, and the rubber grips on the bottom mean it doesn’t really move one way or another. This also gives us a spot to keep our remotes, since our living room is arranged in a way that doesn’t allow an end table where we most frequently sit.”

Peet’s Coffee Holiday Blend Single Serve Pods

Holiday coffee pods are arriving. Get Peet’s Coffee Holiday Blend Single Serve Pods, 60-count, for $35.99 after $7 off. “Favorite K-cup blend EVER!” writes a shopper. “I have been buying Peet’s Holiday Blend for years, and other than another Brand’s discontinued blend (REVV- if anyone remember s that) this is my favorite. This is a deep, rich blend with no burnt or bitter finish whatsoever. Many brands dark blends miss the mark but this is perfection.”

Miso Black Cod

Get 10 pounds of Miso Black Cod 7oz, 20-25 pieces of fish, that will transform your meal into a fine dining experience, at Costco for a great deal. The box is $70 off right now, $219.99.

Authentic Wagyu Japanese A5 Wagyu Sampler Pack

If you feel like splurging, this Authentic Wagyu Japanese A5 Wagyu Sampler Pack, 3 Total Steaks, 2.1 Lbs. Total, is $279.99 after $90 off. “Bought them as a gift for my son, for him and to share with some friends. He was thrilled and they were the best Waygu I tried (limited experience). Our family friend said they were nearly as good of quality he had in Japan. A real luxury item but they were better than expected. The NY strip was probably the best – just FYI,” one shopper wrote.

Lots of New Ruggable Rugs

There are lots of new Ruggable rugs this season, including the Ruggable Flatwoven Washable Lora Rug, which comes in 8′ x 10′, 5′ x ‘7, and a runner. “I bought this rug to cover up some pretty bad hardwood floors and to soften the sound of people waking. I was shocked oh how beautiful it was a brightened up the room . It is very thin but comes with rugs pads and very easy to assemble,” writes a shopper.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Lobster Bisque

Eat gourmet at home with this 10-pound box of Lobster Bisque, which is filled with ten, 16 oz. bags of the gourmet soup, and costs $129.99 after $40 off. “Awesome Bisque!! TONS of lobster and the only one I’ve ever tried with NO AFTERTASTE!! LOVE IT and will buy again and again!!” writes a happy shopper.

Eddie Bauer Family Holiday Pajama

Costco just got in Eddie Bauer Family Holiday Pajama, in women’s, kids’, babies’, men’s, and even pets sizes, starting at $9.99 for Fido. “Perfect Christmas Family PJs,” writes one shopper. “I bought these for 5 family members, including myself (3 adults and 2 children). These PJs are very soft and comfy. They run pretty true to size,” they said. “Very happy with my purchase, especially at this price!”

Greenworks 2x24V Blower (2) 5 AH Batteries and Dual Port Charger

Just in time for leaf-blowing season, Costco has Greenworks 2x24V Blower (2) 5 AH Batteries and Dual Port Charger on sale for $169.99 after $30 off. “I have only used this a couple times but so far it has been excellent. This ‘battery’ blower is more powerful because it uses two 24V batteries on the blower. The charger has a dual port to charge both batteries simultaneously,” a shopper writes.

All-Clad 13-piece Stainless Steel Fondue Set

Make fondue night a regular thing with this All-Clad 13-piece Stainless Steel Fondue Set, $149.99 after $50 off. It is perfect for dipping into warm, melty cheese or decadent chocolate on any occasion, enabling you to prep, heat, and serve in one place.