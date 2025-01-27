Costco Food Court Just Made Major Change and Fans Say 'About Time'

After months of rumors and speculation, it's official: Costco is bringing Coca-Cola products back to the food court, CEO Ron Vachris confirmed during a recent annual shareholder meeting. "Is the food court truly switching back to Coke products?" someone asked during the question-and answer portion of the meeting. "Yes, that is accurate," Vachris said, via Business Insider. "This summer, we will be converting our food court fountain business back over to Coca-Cola."

Costco initially made the switch from Coke to Pepsi in 2013, much to the dismay of members at the time. "You're not going to be able to please everybody," then-VP of food services Alan Bubitz told BevNET. "It's our job to preserve the integrity of the price point."

13 Discontinued Coca-Cola Drinks You'll Never See Again

The switch back to Coke is being met with approval from Costco shoppers and Coca-Cola fans alike. "Bout to switch from Sam's to Costco," one person on the Coca-Cola subreddit commented. "Finally. Took em long enough," another said.

"If I can have a Coke and Hotdog for $1.50, my lifespan will be shortened," joked another fan in the Costco subreddit. Members are speculating about which Coke products will be available, aside from Coke and Diet Coke. "Lord, please give me Coke Zero," one hopeful shopper said. "I don't think I can quantify how many hot dogs I haven't purchased because I couldn't get a Diet Coke to go with them. I'll be rearranging my food court priorities now," another said.

"Nobody in their right mind goes out ANYWHERE to eat and asks for a Pepsi. They ask for a Coke and if the establishment doesn't have Coke (not an establishment worth returning to but you're a polite person) they say 'is Pepsi okay' and we all feel the disappointment fill the air as you respond 'yea of course.' Nobody's ever once in the history of humans and cola, asked for a Pepsi and been disappointed by a Coke," another passionately pro-Coke Redditor commented. "Been waiting a long time for this! Best news ever!!! WOOHOO!!!🙌🏼" another happy cola fan agreed.

30 Coca-Cola Facts You Never Knew

While the general reaction from customers is positive, a few want Costco to bring back other favorites too. "Can get coca cola almost anywhere. I'd rather them bring back the polish sausage and combo pizza," one Redditor said. "BRING BACK THE SUPREME PIZZA," another agreed.

The Costco food court offering of a hot dog and soda for $1.50 remains in place for lucky members in search of a reasonable snack, and now Coke is back, customers can expect an even busier food court. "If they get Coke Zero I will just go in, buy a dog & a Zero. Then walk around the store trying samples. Then get a refill for the road!!" one excited Redditor promised.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e