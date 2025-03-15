Costco Just Opened More New Stores This Week—Here's Where to Find Them

Costco is in the middle of a growth spurt, opening brand-new warehouses nationwide. This week alone, four new Costco stores are opening in three states: Texas, Michigan, and Massachusetts. This year, the number of warehouses is expected to exceed 900 worldwide. Is a new store opening near you? Here is what you need to know about the latest Costco openings: where they are located, when they open their doors, and what to expect at the store.

Sharon, Massachusetts

The Sharon, Massachusetts, Costco will open on March 12. It will be located at 160 Old Post Road and include a food court, gas station, tire service center, pharmacy, optical department, hearing aids, and AT&T cellular kiosk. According to CEO Ron Vachris, it will be the 900th location globally and the 620th in the US.

Genesee County, Michigan

Over in Flint, Michigan, a new Costco is opening in Genesee County on March 13. It will have a Food Court, Gas Station, Tire Service Center, Pharmacy, Optical Department, and Hearing Aids.

Prosper, Texas

The Dallas- Fort Worth area will get a new Costco on March 14. The Prosper, Texas, store will be at 5620 W University Drive. It will have an AT&T Cellular Kiosk, an Auto-Buying Program, Executive Membership, Home Improvement, Service Deli, ATM, Bakery, Fresh Meat, an Independent Optometrist, and a Special-Order Kiosk.

11 New Costco Products Other Shoppers Want You to Know About

Weatherford, Texas

On March 15, the Dallas-Fort Worth area will get another store in Weatherford, Texas. It includes a food court, gas station, tire service center, pharmacy, optical department, and hearing aids. It also has an AT&T Cellular Kiosk, Auto Buying Program, Executive Membership, Fresh Produce, an Optometrist, self-check-out, a Special Order Kiosk, an ATM, a Bakery, Fresh Meat, Membership, Rotisserie Chicken, a Service Deli, and Wheelchair Available.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Costco Is Also Experiencing Financial Growth

During the same call, Costco revealed that net sales during the 12-week period ending Feb. 16 rose 9.1% to $62.53 billion, up $57.33 billion from last year. U.S. sales during the same period increased by 8.6%. Memberships also experienced a growth of 6.8%, with membership income up 7.4%.