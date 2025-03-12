11 New Costco Products Other Shoppers Want You to Know About

One of the most fun parts of having a Costco membership? Discovering new items at your local warehouse every time you walk into the store. Sifting through all the new food can be overwhelming and confusing, and purchasing can be risky. Who wants to buy something if it isn't good? We scoured the latest Reddit posts shared by Costco shoppers about their most recent discoveries at the store. Here are 11 new Costco finds that shoppers want everyone to know about right now.

Golden Aojiru Veggie Powder

One Bay Area shopper was very impressed by Golden Aojiru Veggie Powder. "Most Americans don't get there 5 serving of veggies so this was on my radar from a different product. .28 a unit and 30%/70% daily vitamin K depending on which packet you drink. 2 different boxes. Taste better than the organize veggie packet they are selling," they wrote in their post. "Recommend."

Seeds of Wellness Chia Milk

If you are looking for the latest milk alternative, one shopper recommends Seeds of Wellness Chia Milk. "We bought it a few weeks ago when we couldn't find macadamia milk anymore, and it's been great for our lattes. I could see it as a good option for healthy cereals, protein shakes, etc. We were surprised by the sweetness, and it doesn't taste artificial at all. Just make sure to shake well!" one person commented.

Nurri Milkshake

Another shopper recommends Nurri Milkshake protein shakes as a more affordable alternative of other brands. "These are my wife and I's favorite tasting ready-to-drink protein shake. Ever since Fairlife went over $30 a case, these have made it into my cart at least once a month," writes one shopper. "Vanilla tastes like melted low fat vanilla ice cream. The chocolate tastes like chocolate pudding with a different texture. There are rumors a strawberry flavor will be released after this year," adds another.

Sugar Cookies with Sprinkles

Head over to the Costco bakery for the new sugar cookies with sprinkles. "$9.99 for 24 — these are pretty fire. Very buttery texture and not overly sweet. I think these are the same recipe as the heart sprinkles cookies they had around Valentine's Day," the original poster said. "They're very soft LOL, like a bit crumbly but in a buttery soft way," they added in the comment section.

Xiao Long Bao Soup Dumplings

Costco is famous for carrying an impressive assortment of asian food in the freezer section. Shoppers are going wild over these new Xiao Long Bao Soup Dumplings. "On my second bag in a few weeks," writes one fan. "These are better and cheaper than the TJs," another person commented.

Golden Sriracha Doritos

Golden Sriracha Doritos are the latest chip flavor to create buzz at Costco. "Yes. The heat is good, not overwhelming. Couldn't place the dominant spice, but really good Asian flavors. Will buy again," endorses one person. "Tastes like Panda Express in chip form. I dig!!" writes a fan.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Helles Style Larger

Costco recently introduced Kirkland Helles Style Larger, brewed by Deschutes, at warehouses that carry brews, and shoppers confirm it is a hit. "It's delicious, super easy to sip on," says one. "I love this beer. It's not heavy like an IPA and it's not light like a Pacifico/Modelo/Coors Light. It's a great medium beer. Deschutes did a great job," explains one beer drinker.

Vlasic Pickle Balls

What do you get when you infuse a puff with pickle goodness? Vlasic Pickle Balls, a new snack at Costco. "Oh wow! If you like dill pickles, get the Pickle Balls. That first one is intense!" the OP poster wrote. "I like these. My kids hate pickles and I made them try it and their faces were full of glorious disgustedness," added another.

KJ Poultry Pretzel Crumb Coated Chicken Tenders

Costco carries a great selection of frozen chicken nuggets and tenders. They recently added KJ Poultry Pretzel Crumb Coated Chicken Tenders, and people are giving them rave reviews. "First time seeing or buying these chicken tenders. They are amazing. The kids actually eat them too. The wife wants to go buy 10 bags tomorrow and fill the freezer in case this is a limited time product," a poster shared. "Jesus! Now there's something I never knew existed, but now I know I need," commented one.

Dubai Chocolates

Influencers have been buzzing about Dubai Chocolates for weeks, and shoppers are on the fence. "I was curious how long it would be before Costco would have these on the floor or some sort of variation! $11.69 per bag. They were good but I felt like it need led more phyllo (I think it's spelled like this) dough to add a little more crunch," writes one.

Painterland Sisters Skyr Yogurt

Painterland Sisters Skyr yogurt boasts 16 grams of protein, and health food eaters are into it. "New item first time seeing it! If I didn't have yogurt in the fridge already I would have bought to try. 4 vanilla bean, 4 meadow berry," the poster shared. "I had this and loved it. I'm also lactose intolerant which this yogurt is friendly towards (note the lactase enzyme in the ingredients list). I've been sad everytime I've gone to Costco and it's still not back," another added.