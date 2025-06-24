Costco Fans Are Thrilled About This New Pizza Price Drop

Costco fans are buzzing about a very dramatic price drop for one of their favorite items—the take and bake pizza. The pizza has been $16.99 for a long time, but seemingly overnight Costco decided to slash the price on the item to less than half of what it was before, and shoppers can’t believe their eyes. The original price makes no sense for a Costco pizza, especially when you can grab a whole cooked pizza from the food court for $10. Here’s what members are saying about the exciting new bargain available from the prepared foods section of the store.

Pricing Error?

An eagle-eyed shopper spotted the Combo Pizza Take and Bake on Roman Style Pinsa priced at just $6.99, down from $16.99. “$6.99 seems reasonable compared to the $9.99 fully baked one. $16.99 was just too much for a take and bake. Hopefully not a pricing error,” one person commented. It turns out there is a good reason for the price drop…

Moving Stock For New Pizza

One Costco employee explained why the pizza was marked down so drastically—apparently Costco is replacing the current pizza with a new Four Meat and Cheese version. “It’ll hit Costco once your warehouse is sold out of the combo,” the Redditor said. “They stopped shipping Margherita pizzas out (at least at my store) until we are completely out. Then both should ship. Hopefully corporate sets a better price this time around.”

Not a Hit

Even at the lower price, Costco members aren’t crazy about the take and bake pizza. “This pizza is awful. I wouldn’t even buy it for $6.99,” one shopper said. “This pizza being $17 was idiotic. It was good, but way too small to be $17,” another Redditor said. “The chain near me would let you get a much bigger pizza for less, or their giant calzone they call a stuffed pizza for the same price. And that’s not using coupons, which I always do when ordering pizza anyway.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Motor City Pizza

More than one person pointed out the frozen Motor City pizzas are not only cheaper than the take and bake, but taste better too. “The Motor City pizzas are like $13 for 2 and those are fantastic. I can get a large pizza from a chain for less than $17 fresh out of the oven. $6.99 might be an error, but around $10 seems much more reasonable to me,” one member said.

Mushroom and Truffle

The Roncadin Mushroom Truffle is another solid frozen pizza, and well worth the price point ($15.49 for three pizzas). “Not new. But it’s my favorite frozen pizza ever,” one customer said. “Anytime I see it. I make sure to stick up and have a couple on hand. Throw a handful of parmesean and red pepper on it. Delicious.”