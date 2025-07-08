Costco Just Lowered Prices On Several Essential Grocery Items

Costco keeps members on their toes by introducing seemingly random sales and bargains on fan-favorite items, including must-have appliances and everyday grocery products. It’s always worth checking the “New Lower Prices” category online because you might find some absolute gems to stock up on—and this week is no exception. These name-brand items are fan-favorite must-haves, and members rave about the value and quality. Here are 11 essential Costco grocery items that just got a price drop.

Ninja Crispi 5-in-1 Portable Glass Air Fry Cooking System

Costco just dropped the price on the Ninja Crispi 5-in-1 Portable Glass Air Fry Cooking System ($159.99), a must-have fan-favorite appliance. “The Crispi is wonderful, I traded a traditional air fryer for this, and would not go back,” one shopper said. “Cooking is easy, nothing ever burns to the glass, and it’s easy to wash the containers in the dishwasher. Ideally position it sideways, otherwise water can accumulate around the grooves at the bottom.”

Gourmia 11-QT. Dual Basket Air Fryer

The Gourmia 11-QT. Dual Basket Air Fryer with Smart Finish & 4-Layer Cooking ($99.99) is a huge hit with Costco shoppers, who love the convenience and versatility of this appliance. “I’ve been using this airfryer for around a month, and it’s easily become my go to for general cooking,” one member said. “Any vegetables, baking, and I’ve even dehydrated fruit leather. My personal favourite has been slicing up thin potatoes and throwing them in, having them crisp up in twenty minutes and enjoying. I’ve also started toasting bread in it during my breakfasts.”

Pandex Beaded Melamine Serveware Set

Costco just dropped the price on the Pandex 5-piece Beaded Melamine Serveware Set ($24.99). The beautiful beaded melamine is fine to put in the dishwasher but not the microwave or oven. “These pieces feature a sophisticated beaded detail and offer the perfect blend of style and durability for both indoor gatherings and outdoor festivities,” the company says.

Cascade Platinum Plus ActionPacs

The Cascade Platinum Plus Dishwasher Detergent ActionPacs ($27.99) are second to none when it comes to getting perfectly clean dishes every time. “This is the only dishwasher detergent I will use in my Bosch dishwasher!” one Costco member said. “It cleans everything including stuck on food so I don’t have to rinse well at all before starting the washer. There are no streaks either, but I also use a rinse aid and dishes come out sparkling clean!!!”

Grapefruit LaCroix Sparkling Water

Costco shoppers love the LaCroix Sparkling Water ($11.39) in Grapefruit/Pamplemousse (and so do I). “Such a nice sparkling water. The grapefruit flavor is nice and not overpowering!” one member said. “My favorite flavor is the grapefruit. Love the convenience of getting this delivered and Costco has great prices!” another agreed.

NXR Freestanding Gas Range

The price of the NXR 48 Inch. Freestanding GAS Range with Convection Fan ($2,599.99) includes $900 in savings. “Bought this for a kitchen remodel; great looks and great value. Looking forward to more cooking adventures with my NXR,” one happy shopper said.

Frigidaire Gallery 1.9 cu. ft. Over-The-Range Microwave with Sens

The Frigidaire Gallery 1.9 cu. ft. Over-The-Range Microwave with Sensor Cook ($549.00) comes highly rated by Costco shoppers. “Don’t hesitate, buy this one!” one member said. “I love this microwave. I’m upgrading from a 2008 model Frigidaire and it lasted so long that I was adamant about sticking to Frigidaire. Well it cooks evenly, fan works very well, it’s quiet and very efficient. I’ve had it for a month now and I’m so glad I got this microwave.”

Maison Perrier Sparkling Water

Costco just lowered the price on the Maison Perrier Sparkling Water ($24.99). “This our favorite bottled water. Wish all the warehouses kept this product on a more consistent basis!” one shopper said (it is easy to have it delivered for anyone who doesn’t have it at their warehouse).

Chosen Foods Avocado Oil Spray

The Chosen Foods Avocado Oil Spray ($21.99) is a staple in my kitchen, and perfect for making air fryer-cooking so much easier. “Easy to use for all my cooking,” one shopper said. “I will spray this on my meats before I season them, whether it’s for bbq or pan fry. It’s also easy enough to spray into a pan before I fry something. Great consistency and flavor. I like the spray because it is less messy.”

Poppi Soda Variety Pack

Costco members love the clean ingredients and great taste of the Poppi Soda Variety Pack ($21.99). “Poppi sodas are delicious, low in sugar and have no nonsense ingredients,” one happy shopper said. “To us, these are worth the price for the pleasure of drinking soda without any of the guilt of consuming a bunch of mysterious flavors, chemicals, and syrups. We really like all of the flavors in this pack.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Welch’s Fruit Snacks

Costco shoppers love the Welch’s Fruit Snacks ($14.99), both for taste and convenience. “So tasty for a small treat – the grape tastes exactly like Welch’s grape jelly ! Love the small portion control packages,” one shopper said.