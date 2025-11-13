With the thousands of items available at Costco, it’s inevitable some products will either change or go downhill, and customers notice. Some shoppers are convinced their favorite items are just not the same anymore, and not worth the money due to quality control issues or other problems. So which Costco items, including the Kirkland Signature label, are customers complaining about? Here are 11 Costco products shoppers say have gone downhill.

Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks

Some shoppers feel the Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks have changed for the worse. “Does anyone feel like the Kirkland Signature lightly breaded chicken has declined in quality? they used to be a bit greasier and the breading was lighter. Now I feel like the breading is heavier, and the nuggets are dry,” one shopper said. “I kept getting really gnarly looking pieces with black/gray inside the nugget after biting into a piece. Happened pretty much every time I ate a serving,” another agreed.

RELATED: 11 Costco Products That Shoppers Say Are Secretly Luxury



Kirkland Signature Pecan Pie

Some Costco members are disappointed with the Kirkland Signature Pecan Pie. “Absolutely 100% mid. Like, the word went out, ‘Make sure this pie neither thrills nor disgusts. If you veer towards either reaction, you fail.’ And at $17, it’s no longer the ‘Well, it’s so cheap, I feel like a heel to complain’ deal.Those days are gone,” one customer said. “It’s not even mid. It’s bad. Underneath the pecans is liquid sugar and it is WAYYYYYYYYYYYYY TOO SWEET,” another commented.

Kirkland Signature Bath Tissue

The Kirkland Signature Bath Tissue is not worth it any more, shoppers say. “Ok I know the Kirkland brand TP has been a topic of conversation, but I’m really considering changing brands now,” one Redditor complained. “I just opened our newest package (bought about two weeks ago) and it’s even worse quality than it’s been! I feel like it’s just one step above Scott’s! I kept looking to see if I had torn it wrong and was only using one of the two plys. Nope.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Orange Juice

The Kirkland Signature Orange Juice has gone downhill, shoppers say. “I got some last week for the first time, I typically only buy Simply Orange but I was already at Costco and figured if their label is on it, it must be good. It is not. It is bland, and worse than concrete IMO. We’ve been spiking it with other fruit juices to make it more palatable but will not buy it again,” one disappointed member said.

Rotisserie Chicken

Some Costco shoppers say the recipe for the Rotisserie Chicken has changed, making the chicken too salty. “I noticed the same thing! Too salty. All the way to the carcass. Used to be just the skin and maybe outermost 1/2 inch or so of the chicken. Additionally, it seems there’s more of the salty Crisco-like fat accumulation inside the chicken. I don’t like it at all!” one customer said.

Kirkland Signature Organic Hard-Boiled Eggs

The Kirkland Signature Organic Hard-Boiled Eggs have changed, some shoppers complain. “Usually like to keep some of these in the fridge for an easy snack or meal on the go. Lately though quality seems to be down, eggs are going bad several weeks before the date. Just bought a pack 2 weeks ago and eggs have turned to mush in the fridge,” one member said.

Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwich

Some shoppers are convinced the Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwich has changed for the worse. “These WERE an incredible buy, but it seems that shrinkflation has struck. Either that, or greed. The croissant is now significantly smaller and the bacon is extra thin with a smaller portion. It’s disappointing to see that Costco is trying to squeeze extra money out of a once incredible product,” one member said.

Kirkland Signature Oxi Powder

The Kirkland Signature Oxi Powder is not worth the money any more, some shoppers complain. “Same as other reviewers who are sensitive to smell. This about knocked me over when I opened it. Bring back unscented oxiclean, please. It’s too bad–I almost always love the Kirkland brand,” one shopper said.

Kirkland Signature Organic Greek Yogurt

Some shoppers are reporting quality control issues with the Kirkland Signature Organic Greek Yogurt. “I’ve frequently bought Kirkland Signature Organic Greek Yogurt and have considered it a great value—with excellent taste and nutritional quality—for nearly a decade. However, over the past year and this year, there have been multiple instances where, upon opening a new tub, I found brownish-green mold on top of the yogurt,” one said.

Kirkland Signature Chicken Breasts

The Kirkland Signature Chicken Breasts have taken a steep dip in quality, shoppers say. “‘m done with the woody, stringy boneless chicken breasts! I’ve been hoping it was just an anomaly for the last year. But they are not changing. I hate the way they are stringy no matter how you cook them,” one complained.

Kirkland Signature Diapers

The Kirkland Signature Diapers have been reformulated and shoppers are not happy. “At first it seems like a great diaper but don’t love how saggy it makes their bum even with just a little pee. Never had that problem with other diapers. Don’t think I’ll be rebuying. I’ll wait for Huggies to go on sale,” one member shared.