7 Costco Products With “New Lower Prices” This Week

Costco has a whole variety of new products on sale right now, and customers are thrilled. Whether you need to grab new supplements or a fan-favorite oat milk, these products are always priced competitively, but even more so with the current deals. So what should members make a note of before their next trip to the store? Here are seven Costco products with new lower prices this week that shoppers should grab ASAP.

Califia Farms Cafe Oat Milk

The fan-favorite Califia Farms Cafe Oat Milk is now $14.99 for six cartons. “I needed a barista version for oat milk, and the price for this is just hard to beat elsewhere. They last awhile so I just got a few boxes plus one or two smaller items to get free shipping,” one shopper said.

AG1 Daily Foundational Nutrition

AG1 Daily Foundational Nutrition is currently $69.99 for 40 sticks. “I have been using for years buying directly from the company on subscription. I prefer buying from Costco at a much better price in the single packets,” one fan said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Manuka Health Raw Manuka Honey

Manuka Health UMF 20+ (MGO 850+) Raw Manuka Honey is now $49.99 at Costco. “This grade of Manuka honey seems to work very well with throat infections, sinus issues and general comfort after surgery. The taste is fabulous and the immune system support is excellent m. Highly recommend this level,” one shopper said.

Levels Grass Fed Whey Protein

The Levels Grass Fed Whey Protein in Vanilla Bean is now $68.99. “I noticed a huge difference in my recovery after working out with this product versus another high-quality product that did not have the essential amino acids like this product has. The price is also the best I could find ‘for this exact product’ anywhere. I definitely recommend it,” one member shared.

La Prairie Skin Caviar Liquid Lift

Cult beauty favorite La Prairie Skin Caviar Liquid Lift is now $499.99 at Costco. “I started using this once I saw it on sale. I was unhappy with how my skin was aging. I have noticed a big difference since I started. My skin feels a bit brighter. I also starter using retinol every so often and the two make a good combination. I’ve gotten a lot of compliments on how great my skin looks,” one shopper said.

Circulon Nonstick Oval Roaster with Rack

The Circulon Nonstick Oval Roaster with Rack is just $34.99 right now. “Just bought this roster and cooked a 10lb roast. I loved the size and how easy it was to clean. Can’t wait for Thanksgiving to cook my 20lb turkey!” one shopper said.

Kohler 6L Step Trash Can

The Kohler 6L Step Trash Can ($49.99 for two) is perfect for small spaces. “Love the white color, soft-close, foot pedal and ability to open easily by hand. Also love the removable insert! Easily able to remove to dump and clean!! And the small footprint is perfect in my small bathroom!” one shopper said.