Costco Recalls Popular Snack Over Metal Contamination Risk

One of Costco‘s most popular new snacks just got a massive recall for “the potential presence of metal foreign material”. Shoppers who recently bought the Golden Island Korean BBQ Pork Jerky (item #1860082) are being advised to return the jerky to Costco for a full refund in an email sent from Costco and Golden Island:

“LSI, Inc. under that brand name Golden Island is issuing a recall in cooperation with USDA FSIS due to the potential presence of metal foreign material,” the recall reads. “The problem was discovered after the establishment received multiple consumer complaints, none of which involved injury or adverse reaction. There is nothing more important to us than the safety of our consumers and with this in mind we take an abundance of caution in initiating this action.”

The product subject to recall bears establishment number “M279A” inside the USDA mark of inspection. This item was shipped to Costco and Sam’s Club retail locations nationwide.

If you have the Golden Island Korean BBQ Pork Jerky at home check the best-by date on the back of the package. “Each unit is labeled with a best-by date on the back of the package along the bottom seal. Impacted units will display best-by dates between 10/23/2025 and 9/24/2026,” the email reads. “Please call Golden Island Consumer Support at 715-466-6644 (Monday-Friday 8am-5pm Central) or visit our website https://www.goldenislandjerky.com/contact-us/ if you have any issues or concerns.”

Here is the exact list of recalled lot numbers of Golden Island jerky according to the USDA.

“I also consumed a package recently, thankfully not with the extra ‘seasoning’. I was thinking that Costco knows who bought this, and should send out a notification. Well, two hours after thinking that, I got a robocall from the 715 area code, warning me about this very thing. Good work, Costco and Golden Island!” one Costco shopper said.

Costco also just issued a recall for the Pack-N-Stroll Folding Utility Wagon (item number 1872123) because it doesn’t meet federal safety standards for use with children.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“In cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), Olympia Tools International, Inc. is recalling the PACK-N-STROLL Folding Utility Wagon,” the recall notice reads. “Though this item was not marketed for use by children, it may be mis-used in that manner. This item does not meet federal safety standards for use with children because there is a risk of a child’s head becoming trapped between an opening between the wagon’s utility tray and the sidewall. In addition, the wagon does not contain a restraint system, posing a risk of falls to children.” Shoppers are advised to return the wagon to Costco for a full refund and stop using them immediately.