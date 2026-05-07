Expert Chef Dennis Littley shares the best five frozen shepherd's pie brands to stock up on.

Shepherd’s Pie is one of the ultimate comfort foods. It is a filling meal featuring ground meat (traditionally lamb), onions, and vegetables, often topped with browned, creamy potatoes, that’s warm and hearty. The dish dates back to the 18th century, when it was a way to reduce food waste, but now it’s a classic global favorite people can’t get enough of. It’s typically found in pubs, British-style restaurants and spots that serve comfort food. But there are also several frozen options that Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis, recommends. “A great frozen Shepherd’s Pie should taste as if it came straight from a cozy pub kitchen, not a factory line,” he says. “It’s all about a rich, well-seasoned meat filling with tender vegetables, topped with creamy, buttery mashed potatoes that bake up golden and slightly crisp on top.” He adds, “When it’s done right, every bite is hearty, balanced, and downright comforting.” Here are the top five brands to stock up on, according to Chef Dennis.

Gordon Ramsay Shepherd’s Pie

Gordon Ramsay Shepherd’s Pie is familiar comfort food, but richer, sharper and more polished than the average version. “You’d expect bold flavor here, and it delivers with a deeply seasoned beef filling and a more refined take on the classic,” says Chef Dennis. “The potatoes are smooth and nicely browned, giving it that “restaurant-quality at home” feel, though the portion can feel a bit upscale rather than stick-to-your-ribs hearty.”

Boomerang’s Beef Shepherd’s Pie

Even though traditional Shepherd’s Pie uses lamb, Boomerang’s Beef Shepherd’s Pie version hits a familiar, hearty flavor that many people in the U.S. already prefer. The gravy is rich and savory, the mashed potatoes are soft and slightly buttery, and the whole thing feels filling and satisfying. According to Chef Dennis, “This one leans into its Australian roots with a flaky pastry shell that sets it apart from the traditional version.” He explains, “The beef filling is savory and satisfying, and while it’s not your classic mashed potato topping, it’s a fun, handheld twist that’s big on comfort and flavor.”

Blake’s All Natural Gluten Free Shepherd’s Pie

Customers like Blake’s Shepherd’s Pie because it’s simple, mild, and comforting, with soft mashed potatoes and a familiar beef-and-corn filling that’s easy to enjoy. It’s also convenient and consistent, making it a reliable quick meal for anyone wanting a gluten free alternative. “A solid, no-frills option that focuses on simple, wholesome ingredients,” says Chef Dennis. “The beef and veggie mix is hearty and familiar, and the mashed potatoes bring that homestyle comfort, though it could use a little more seasoning to really make it sing.”

Blount’s Family Kitchen Shepherd’s Pie

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Blount’s Family Kitchen Shepherd’s Pie is made to taste like a real home-cooked dish—seasoned beef, vegetables and buttery mashed potatoes—so it feels comforting and familiar rather than overly processed. “This version feels the closest to homemade, with generous chunks of beef and a rich, gravy-like filling,” Chef Dennis explains. “The mashed potatoes are creamy and plentiful, creating a well-balanced dish that’s satisfying from the first bite to the last.”

Marie Callender’s Beef Shepherd’s Pie

Marie Callender’s Beef Shepherd’s Pie is simple, hearty, and dependable—basically an easy comfort meal you don’t have to cook. “The filling is saucy and flavorful, and the mashed potatoes are soft and buttery, though it tends to lean a bit more on convenience than standout, scratch-made taste,” says Chef Dennis.