Costco Food Courts Just Made a Big Change and Shoppers Have Feelings

After rumors swirling all of last year about a major change to the food court, Costco confirmed it was replacing all the Pepsi soda fountains with Coca-Cola—and fans went wild. While a small but vocal minority defended their beloved Pepsi machines, overall Costco shoppers seem thrilled about the change, posting their opinions online and on social media. Warehouses across the U.S. are finally making those changes, and all new warehouses automatically have Coca-Cola in the food court. Shoppers have been keeping an eagle eye on their food courts to watch for the change—here’s what members need to know.

New Coca-Cola Lineup

Coca-Cola confirmed to Eat This, Not That! the official Costco/Coca-Cola food court drinks lineup is as follows (with slight variations depending on region):

Coca-Cola

Diet Coke

Coke Zero

Sprite

Minute Maid Zero Sugar Lemonade

Raspberry Fuze Iced Tea

Those hoping for Dr Pepper will be a little disappointed, but at least there’s a zero sugar lemonade option available.

Replacing Everything

One Costco shopper just witnessed the machines being changed at their local Costco: “Was there this morning, they removed the lines out of the wall and snaked in new ones. They were all bundled together in a big red tube. The entire system, including the tables the machines were on, the racks the syrup was kept on, ice machines, everything was replaced.”

Coca-Cola In the South

So far, Costco members have confirmed the Coca-Cola machines are fully operational in Nashville, Murfreesboro, and Juliet, TN. “The irony of TN beating GA to the punch when y’all have the Coke headquarters down in Atlanta,” one Redditor said. Another added it’s been available for a week or two already in Alabama and Florida.

Rolling Out Across the Country

The Brentwood, CA location opened with Coke machines, and Redditors say the Lakewood, CA location just made the switch too. Pleasanton, CA, Vallejo, Fremont, North Hollywood Business Center, Monterey Park, Monterey Park, the Santa Clarita Valley, and more also now have Coke. Redditors confirmed the Cherry Hill, NJ location also now has Coke.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Pepsi Sadness

Not everyone is thrilled with the switchover. “As a real Pepsi head, this is a sad day,” one said. “Yeah it was disappointing. Had my first Coke in nearly 25 years and I didn’t hate it, but would have much rather had a Pepsi,” another commented. “As another pro Pepsi person, I’m upset as well. Coke is overly sweet and kinda flat,” a third chimed in.

Coca-Cola Joy

Other Costco members are very excited to have the option of a crisp Diet Coke while shopping. “I LOVE Coke, won’t drink Pepsi so I’m so happy about this. I’ve been wondering when they were going to actually make the switch. AND they have Coke Zero, my favorite!!!!” one Redditor raved. “I’m in Az. The one I go to most is in Phoenix on Oak street, they switched to Coke and I’m a fan. Coke Zero is my favorite drink but I’m wondering when we’ll get the calzones,” another said. The changes are rolling out right now, so chances are by the time this article goes live your local Costco might have Coke again!