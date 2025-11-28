6 Under-$10 Costco Finds Shoppers Are Buying on Repeat Right Now

Costco doesn’t necessarily seem like the sort of place where you would run into products priced under $10, but the warehouse chain has quite a few low-priced gems shoppers stock up on. Aside from the $1.50 hot dog/soda combo, members can find excellent bargains on shelves and online. Keep in mind Costco pricing varies across the country depending on region, so depending on where you live these items could be higher or lower (unless you live in NYC I would predict they will be lower than here in Los Angeles). Here are six Costco finds shoppers like myself are buying on repeat right now.

Galbani Low Moisture Mozzarella Cheese

Costco shoppers love the Galbani Low Moisture Mozzarella Cheese ($5.69). “This is also my perfect pizza cheese. Only my Costco here in SoCal where I live currently carries it, but not my local Costco back home in the Bay Area,” one shopper said.

LaCroix Sparkling Water

A 12-pack of LaCroix Sparkling Water is $9.79 right now. Each variety pack contains12 Lime, 6 Lemon, and 6 Grapefruit flavors. “LaCroix always has a great combo flavors!” one shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Snack Factory Organic Original Pretzel Crisps

The Snack Factory Organic Original Pretzel Crisps are $4.99 at Costco right now. “Addictively good! Great snack for on the go and school lunches,” one shopper said. Each pack contains 28 oz of pretzels.

Sachs Fancy Virginia In-Shell Peanuts

The fan-favorite Sachs Fancy Virginia In-Shell Peanuts are $7.99. “Great choice! They are fresh, and taste great. I eat them as is, or sometimes, shell & add to salads or baking. They are reasonable in price,” one shopper shared.

Sugar Bowl Bakery Petite Palmiers

Sugar Bowl Bakery Petite Palmiers are a staple in my house and cost just $8.49 at Costco. Shoppers advise buying them in the warehouse as they get broken during shipping. “I just received my order with these Palmiers inside and of course had to tear right into them. Yummm delicious. NONE of mine were broken, so I must have had the best packers at Costco to get mine ready for shipping, or maybe it’s just that I had bought so much other stuff – package was 40 lbs. including Madellines that are also scrumptious – that nothing could move around in the box at all,” one member said.

Ocean Spray Craisins

Ocean Spray Craisins Whole Dried Cranberries are just $7.99 right now at Costco. “Very good to eat right out of the bag or bake in nut breads and cookies. Great price too,” one shopper said. “We love to use these on our oatmeal or as snacks alone. They are delightfully sweet and all around delicious,” another commented.