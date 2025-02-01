11 Costco Valentine's Day Gifts Perfect for Last-Minute Shoppers

With barely two weeks until Valentine's Day, it's time to seriously think about what to surprise your loved ones with. Costco is one of the best places to shop for gifts—with a little bit of digging you can find something for anyone, whether it's in celebration of romance or a platonic appreciation (shout out to Galentine's Day). If you want to get something special but still very traditionally Valentine's Day-themed, here are 11 options that make perfect gifts for those special people in your life.

Hickory Farms Deluxe Valentine's Day Savory Snacks Gift Box

While Valentine's Day is traditionally a time to share sweet treats, some people prefer savory options—like this Hickory Farms Deluxe Valentine's Day Savory Snacks Gift Box ($54.99). Each box contains Signature Beef Summer Sausage, Three Cheese & Onion Blend, Jalapeño Cheddar Blend, Smoked Gouda Blend, Golden Toasted Crackers, and more.

14kt Yellow Gold Puff Heart Earrings and Necklace Set

Show some love this Valentine's Day with this earring and necklace set for $529.99. "I have wore it for a couple days now, and I love it. Both earrings and necklace have a nice shine to them. Overall, the set is beautiful and worth the price!" one happy shopper commented in the reviews.

A'cappella Cheesecake Truffle Collections

This delightful A'cappella Cheesecake Truffle Collections has 24 Truffles for $34.99. Each box contains eight each of Chocolate Cheesecake Truffles, Strawberry Cheesecake Truffles, and New York Cheesecake Truffles. "I bought these for a gift for a friend and she said they were absolutely delicious and she loved them and they were delivered perfectly and it was just wonderful thank you so much!!!" one reviewer wrote.

Jacques Torres Assorted Chocolate Small Hat Box

This hat box full of delicious goodies is $69.99 and sure to be a hit with any lucky recipient. Each gift box contains Pumpkin Seed Brittle, Caramel Popcorn, House Blend Bar, a Milk Chocolate Bar, and more, made with delicious Belgian chocolate. "Wonderful gift choice for our neighboring family. They thanked us saying 'we are all in heaven!' The hat box and beautiful bow lift it up another level for gift-giving. Note: if you want to give something memorable, this is a great choice. Well done," one customer wrote.

Forever Roses 16-stem with Black Box

These forever roses are $119.99 and a gorgeous alternative to a regular bouquet. "Celebrate your enduring love with this gorgeous and striking assortment of Forever Roses in an elegant and on-trend hat box. Just like your love, they will stand the test of time. Though they feel soft like a fresh cut rose, they are preserved and, with proper care, will stay just as beautiful for up to a year. A luxurious (and lasting!) gift of flowers, it's sure to impress your special someone and bring them joy every time they see them," Costco describes this special gift.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

NFL Whiskey Rocks Glass Set with Cooling Stones

What do you give the sports fan who has everything? How about this whiskey rocks glass set for $47.99. "Enjoy your favorite beverage with this 2 pack whiskey rocks glass set, featuring your favorite NFL team's logo," Costco says. "This set comes with two rocks glasses, one set of stainless steel tongs, eight stone cooling cubes, and an acacia wood storage box. The glasses, stone cooling cubes, and storage box feature your NFL team logo, adding some team spirit to every occasion."

The Fruit Company Heart of Hearts Valentine's Day Tower

This beautiful fruit tower contains Anjou Pears, Fuji Apples, Chocolate Covered Cherries, and one Bavarian White Pretzel for $39.99. "Bought three of these and sent them as gifts," one Costco member said. "All three commented how beautiful the presentation was and the fruit being so fresh. One said they already emptied the boxes and using as a decoration! Will buy again!!! Thanks Costco for providing such a good quality product at a reasonable price plus free shipping!!"

Godiva Valentine's Day Heart Assorted Chocolate Gift Box

You didn't think there could be a Valentine's Day lineup without at least one heart-shaped box of chocolates, did you? This gift box from Godiva is packed full of Belgian chocolate goodness, with 14 pieces of milk and dark chocolates for $29.99. "Perfect valentine gift. On time & beautiful pkg," one reviewer wrote.

14kt Yellow Gold XO Earring & Necklace Set

Want to up the gift ante with some extra-special jewelry? This earring and necklace set is sweet and special, for $549.99. Featuring Push Post Earring Backs and a 18" length chain, order now to get this set in time for Valentine's Day.

Sugar Plum Valentine's Boo Box

This sweet and savory $39.99 gift box contains a host of delicious treats, including milk chocolate-covered pretzels, cookies, graham crackers, cherry candy bites, nonpareils, a milk chocolate crispy cookie heart, a brownie, cookies and caramel bits snack mix, and more.

The Glencairn Whiskey Glass

These whiskey glasses (6-piece set for $28.99) make an ideal Valentine's Day gift for that special someone. "The glasses are very well made and easy to hold," one reviewer said. "The concept is similar to a brandy snifter. We were amazed at the aromas we never really noticed from bourbon and rye. The glasses greatly enhance the whisky sipping experience. Also, they are wonderful for port wine or sherry. Very happy with the purchase."