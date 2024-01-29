Krispy Kreme Just Released 4 Adorable New Doughnuts for Valentine's Day

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

As Valentine's Day items continue to fill grocery store shelves, coffee shops and bakeries are rolling out festive treats of their own. One popular spot helping people make Feb. 14 even sweeter is Krispy Kreme.

Today, the chain unveiled four new heart-shaped doughnuts, which all feature playful Valentine's Day-themed names. These new releases are packaged in a "Dough-Notes" dozens box that include a space for a handwritten note, so you can add your own personal touch to the confection. The doughnuts will be available from today through Valentine's Day.

The first new flavor in the lineup is the "You Color My World" doughnut, which, as one could expect, is the most colorful of the bunch. This treat features cake batter-flavored cream, red icing, and rainbow and heart sprinkles.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

For the chocolate lovers, there's the playfully named "I Love You A Choco-Lot" doughnut, which is filled with chocolate cream, frosted in chocolate icing, and finished with a rose. Then, there's the "You're Berry Sweet" option. This one has a white cream filling and strawberry icing topped with glittery sprinkles and a white heart.

Finally, rounding out the selection of Valentine's Day doughnuts is the "Without You I'd Crumble." This heart-shaped dessert is filled with cookie dough-flavored cream, frosted in chocolate icing, and blanketed in a chocolate chip cookie crumble.

Aside from the 12-count "Dough-Notes" boxes, customers can also purchase six-packs with You Color My World, I Love You a Choco-Lot, and the Chocolate Iced with Valentine's Sprinkles at select grocery stores for a limited time. A few of these retailers include Walmart, Kroger, Food Lion, Publix, and Stater Brothers.

"People aren't just craving delicious doughnuts, they crave connection, and our new collection satisfies both needs," Dave Skena, global chief brand officer at Krispy Kreme, said in a press release. "A dozen Valentine's Day doughnuts in our custom Dough-Notes dozens box is the perfect gesture to show someone special in your life how much you love and care about them."