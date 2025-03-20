7 Best Costco Weight Loss Products Proven to Work

Whatever weight loss program you're following, whether it's keto, calorie counting, vegan, and more, Costco is pretty much guaranteed to have everything you could need. Shoppers who are on weight loss journeys frequently share their must-have weight loss products on social media, recommending their favorite protein sources, fruits, vegetables, and other healthy ingredients that make losing weight, even while on a strict budget, easier. If you're just starting a fitness routine and want some inspiration, here are seven Costco weight loss items that are a must-have.

Fairlife Protein Shakes

Getting enough protein while losing weight is crucial for protecting lean muscle while burning fat. The Fairlife Protein Shakes ($38.99 for 18) are a must-have, shoppers say. "Fairlife is the best protein shake I have ever had in my entire life. It's unbelievable. I buy them whenever I can find them at my Costco (there is a limit of 2 or I would buy more)," one shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Good Culture Cottage Cheese

High in protein and low in calories, cottage cheese is an unsung weight loss hero. Costco shoppers are obsessed with the Good Culture Cottage Cheese whenever it can be found. "OMG I look for this every single time I'm there. I have to buy a million of the small containers from Whole Foods, I'd LOVE a 48 oz tub!" one Redditor said.

Triple Berry Blend Mix

Costco members love the frozen Kirkland Signature Three Berry Blend mix ($12.59 for 4 lbs) for making healthy smoothies. "I use the Vitamix Costco had on sale a few months ago to blend 150g of the triple berry blend, 50g of the mango chunks, 50g of the spring mix, a tablespoon of the hemp hearts, a scoop of one of their vanilla protein powders, and then about 18-20oz. of water. Great smoothie every morning using exclusively Costco items, and it makes two of their cups (one for me, one for my partner)," one Redditor shared.

All the Meats

Costco's proteins are brought up frequently by people who are losing weight, from chicken to bison to beef and more. "I'm on a GLP-1. Things I eat from Costco are all the proteins," one Redditor shared. "Brisket. Chicken Breast. Eggs. Milk. Pork. Rotisserie Chicken. Steak. All. The. Protein. Protein powder and electrolytes could be on your list although I buy them elsewhere. I also get clothes because I've lost so much weight I need new clothes."

Realgood Chicken Breast Strips

One Costco employee on a weight loss journey recommended the Realgood Lightly Breaded Chicken Strips for making healthy, protein-packed meals such as burritos. "I know I'm in the minority here but I liked these way more than the Kirkland chicken chucks," one Redditor said. "The Kirkland ones were way too salty. I admit that these are under seasoned but I just season it with generic dry wing seasoning and they are perfect."

Frozen Vegetables

Costco's bags of fiber-packed frozen vegetables are a staple weight loss product to keep on hand, shoppers say. The Kirkland Signature Organic Normandy Vegetable Blend ($12.99) is a big hit with members, as is the Pura Vida Fire Roasted Vegetable Melange. "Just got the Pura Vida one and it's my favorite ever," one Redditor said.

Kirkland Protein Bars

The Kirkland Signature Protein Bars ($26.49) are a convenient source of protein, shoppers say. "The correct answer is the Kirkland Protein Bar. You can't beat 21 grams of protein for 190 calories… I think they taste great too. But if it's more about taste, there are plenty of protein bars with more carbs and sugar that taste better. Health and cost wise though it's the Kirkland brand," one member said.