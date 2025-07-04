7 Sam’s Club Items That Dietitians Say Support Belly Fat Loss

Losing belly fat is vital for overall well-being, but that doesn’t mean you have to give up flavor or spend hours meal prepping. Sam’s Club has plenty of options that easily fit into your daily routine that don’t sacrifice quality or taste. From high-protein snacks to fiber-packed pantry staples, there are healthy choices that help slim your waistline and boost overall health. Here are seven Sam’s Club items that Violeta Morris, MS, RDN from Columbus, OH, The Concierge Dietitian says support belly fat loss, but still delivers on taste.

Snack Attack Cage-Free Hard Boiled Eggs

Nutrition : per serving 2 eggs

Calories : 140

Fat : 9 g (Saturated fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 110 mg

Carbs : <1 g (Fiber: 0 g , Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : 11 g

Eggs are one of the most versatile and nutritious foods to have in your kitchen. From salads to breakfast staples, eggs are easy to whip up and enhance any dish. Or you can enjoy them as a high-protein snack and Snack Attack Cage-Free Hard Boiled Eggs makes it easy. No prepping involved. Just open and eat.

“Eggs are rich in choline, B vitamins, and antioxidants like lutein and zeaxanthin (which is a carotenoid, acting as an antioxidant and protecting the eyes from blue light and oxidative stress),” says Morris.

“If no other protein is part of the meal, I recommend eating at least three eggs to meet protein needs,” she explains. Research supports their role in weight loss and in one 8-week study, 152 men and women who had eggs vs. bagels for breakfast experienced 65% more weight loss, greater reductions in waist circumference and body fat, and no negative effects on cholesterol levels. Eggs aren’t just convenient—they’re a nutrient powerhouse that can support your health and your goals.”

Member’s Mark Wild Caught Skin-On Sockeye Salmon Fillet

Nutrition : per serving 4 oz

Calories : 150 calories

Fat : 5 g (Saturated fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 90 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g , Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 24 g

Member’s Mark Wild Caught Skin-On Sockeye Salmon Fillet is an excellent option for aiding in reducing belly fat. ” A 4 oz serving provides 150 calories, 5g of fat, 0g of carbohydrates, and 24g of protein, making it a nutrient-dense, high-protein, low-calorie Choice,” Morris explained.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“Research indicates that among animal proteins, only fish, skinless chicken, and lean cheese are consistently associated with long-term weight loss—likely due to their ability to promote satiety (or fullness), which may help prevent overeating and support weight management,” she says.

Morris adds, “As a dietitian, I recommend wild-caught salmon whenever possible because it typically offers a healthier omega-3 to omega-6 ratio, contains fewer additives, and has lower levels of contaminants, with its rich pink color coming naturally from its diet.”

Member’s Mark Stuffed Peppers

Nutrition : per serving ½ pepper with filling

Calories : 210

Fat : 12 g (Saturated fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 420 mg

Carbs : 14 g (Fiber: 2 g , Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 12 g

For busy days when you don’t feel like cooking, Member’s Mark Stuffed Peppers makes it easy when you want a fresh–not frozen meal.

“Each full pepper contains 420 calories, 24g of fat, 28g of carbohydrates, and 24g of protein, making it a balanced option with all three macronutrients to support weight loss or weight maintenance,” says Morris.

“As a dietitian, I find this portion ideal for a satisfying meal,” Morris states. “Plus, the bell pepper itself is low in calories and rich in fiber, vitamins, and antioxidants. To make it even more filling and nutrient-dense, I recommend pairing it with a side salad or roasted vegetables.”

Member’s Mark Natural Whole Almonds, 3 lbs.

Nutrition : per serving 1 oz (1/4 cup)

Calories : 170 calories

Fat : 14 g (Saturated fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 6 g (Fiber: 3 g , Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 6 g

For those who aren’t allergic to nuts, Member’s Mark Natural Whole Almonds are a smart addition to your diet to support weight loss.

Morris notes that a “A 2023 review published in Nutrients, which analyzed both randomized controlled trials and observational studies, found that regular nut consumption is consistently associated with better weight management and may help prevent long-term weight gain.”

She explains, “Although almonds are higher in fat, their healthy fats and protein promote satiety, helping reduce cravings and replace more calorie-dense, less nutritious foods. As a dietitian, I recommend them as a convenient, on-the-go snack, especially when you’re busy or traveling and need something to hold you over until your next meal.”

Organic Blueberries

Nutrition : per serving 1 cup

Calories : 80 calories

Fat : 0 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 3 g , Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : 1 g

Blueberries are packed with antioxidants and other vitamins that help in wellness goals. At Sam’s Club you can pick up a three pound frozen bag for $8.28 that’s ideal for smoothies or to enjoy year-round.

“As a dietitian, I often see people reaching for snacks that don’t align with their health goals—whole foods like blueberries can make a real difference,” Morris says.

She explains, “In a 12-week study of 54 overweight young adults, replacing 50 grams of carbohydrates with 50 grams of blueberries daily led to improvements in body weight, insulin levels, cholesterol, and other metabolic markers.”

One cup of blueberries contains just 80 calories, 0 grams of fat, 20 grams of carbohydrates, and 1 gram of protein—making it a low-calorie, nutrient-dense snack that provides energy from complex carbs and is packed with antioxidants.

Taylor Farms Sweet Kale Chopped Salad Kit, 12 oz.

Nutrition : per serving 1 cup

Calories : 180 calories

Fat : 12 g (Saturated fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 180 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: 3 g , Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 4 g

The Taylor Farms Sweet Kale Chopped Salad Kit is perfect to make a quick healthy lunch or meal when you’re limited on time. It’s a smart nutritious option, but Morris recommends adding lean protein “like grilled chicken or salmon.”

Morris says, “This salad is packed with fiber-rich superfoods like kale, broccoli, and Brussels sprouts, which are low in calories and help promote fullness and support healthy digestion”.

Member’s Mark Rotisserie Chicken

Nutrition : per serving 3 oz

Calories : 140 calories

Fat : 7 g (Saturated fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 430 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g , Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 19 g

The Member’s Mark Rotisserie Chicken is one of the top sellers at Sam’s Club. It’s healthy, versatile and affordable at just $5.00.

According to Morris, “the rotisserie chicken offers enough protein to promote satiety, reduce cravings, and support lean muscle mass, all while being relatively low in calories. I recommend removing the skin to cut back on excess fat and calories—an easy step that makes a big difference.”

She adds, “You can also shred the leftover chicken and pair it with a Taylor Farms Sweet Kale Chopped Salad Kit for a quick, balanced, and satisfying meal.”