7 Costco Finds From the ‘What’s New’ Section With Big Buzz

Costco has some great new items in this week, from highly-rated coffee pods to fun new snacks. Customers love discussing their finds online and in the reviews, sharing which locations have specific must-have items and where they can be found. The warehouse chain is constantly releasing new inventory for lucky shoppers to grab at bargain prices, and this month is no exception. Here are seven of the best new products at Costco right now.

The SnakYard Organic Sweet Potato Sticks

The SnakYard Organic Sweet Potato Sticks ($13.99) are already highly rated by Costco customers. “My 17 month old loves these. They are a great whole food product and I have never felt guilty about giving my child them as a snack,” one shopper said.

PUR Sugar Free Gum

PUR Sugar Free Gum ($15.99) in Spearmint flavor is another fan-favorite item, made without aspartame and sweetened with xylitol. “I like Pur gum and it doesn’t increase my cravings. I have it after a meal because the xylitol works well against bacteria,” one fan said.

Peet’s Coffee Nespresso Compatible Capsules

Peet’s Coffee Nespresso Compatible Capsules in Big Bang are a steal at $49.99 for 80 pods. “They taste amazing and better then Nespresso itself. Crema scura and ricchezza are my favorite. I started using these about a month ago and haven’t touched any of my Nespresso since,” one Redditor shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Starbucks Pike Place Roast

Starbucks Pike Place Roast ground coffee is $19.99 for a 32 oz pack. Costco also carries the K-Cups, which are a big hit with customers. “Great tasting coffee and a great value . I’m a coffee snob but these are really good,” one customer said.

Mother’s Original Frosted Circus Animal Cookies

Costco has the Mother’s Original Frosted Circus Animal Cookies ($19.49) in a 40-pack. These frosted shortbread cookies are made without high fructose corn syrup and a big hit with nostalgia-loving shoppers. This is the first time these cookies have been available from the warehouse chain, so customers should be happy!

Terra Delyssa First Cold Press Extra Virgin Olive Oil

The beautifully-packaged Terra Delyssa First Cold Press Extra Virgin Olive Oil ($34.99) is a hit with shoppers. “I have these at home. They are good EVOO. The product comes in glass bottles and also single country origin,” one Costco member said.

Heavenly Hunks Organic Oatmeal Dark Chocolate Mini Bites

Costco now has the Heavenly Hunks Organic Oatmeal Dark Chocolate Mini Bites for just $12.49. “I can’t buy those anymore, I go through them way too fast! I would say they’re more of an oat bar texture than true chocolate chip cookie but they’re soooooo tasty,” one Redditor said.