Costco's Bakery Just Launched a Cake That's "My Diet's Downfall"

Costco's bakery items are almost as famous as the food court and rotisserie chickens—for a very reasonable amount of money you can leave with something that should last a while, but never does. The latest viral sensation from the bakery is no exception, with shoppers raving about how dangerously delicious it is.

Meet the Tiramisu Cold Brew Coffee Cheesecake—a thoroughly addictive dessert with a graham and cocoa crust, mascarpone whip topping, cold brew cheesecake flavor, on sale for $23.99 which is nuts for a cheesecake weighing over 4 lbs. Laura Jayne Lamb from instagram fan account CostcoHotFinds featured the new find, saying "☕️ Tiramisu Cold Brew Coffee Cheesecake at Costco and it's incredible!"

Laura tasted the cake, saying it was unlike any dessert she's ever had. "That's insane. That is so good," she raved. "Oh man. Tiramisu is my favorite. Cheesecake is my second favorite. Definitely need to try this!" one person said in the comments. "It's like all of my favorite things at once. 😭 I'm gonna go to Costco on Monday!" another added.

25 Healthiest Costco Foods, According to Dietitians

Redditors have also been buzzing about the sensational new cheesecake, with one asking, "Tiramisu Cheesecake was my diet's downfall LOL. Does anyone have the nutrition/calories for it?" A helpful shopper posted the nutrition information, showing that just 1/16 of the cheesecake is 470 calories—so the entire thing is a crazy 7520 calories. "Bruh 😩 cut it into 8 slices and then cut those saddies in half again 😭🤣," one shocked Redditor said.

"Some things have no calories. It's like birthday and holiday food. No calories," another joked.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

One member said they bought the cake and, as expected, it did not last long. "It's full of deliciousness, is what it is. I had one a week ago. Yes, I had the whole cheesecake. Ok, I lie. Only ate 75% and felt guilty so I brought the rest to work. But oh so good. Eat now, regrets later."

Another big hit with Costco shoppers is the iconic Kirkland Tuxedo cake, which is still one of the most sought-after bakery items and another "diet ruiner". "I brought it to a function recently. The ladies started by being slightly judgey that I didn't make a homemade dessert and ended by asking me how much they should get for their next family dinner. I bet that event sold 10 more cakes," one Redditor shared. "It's ruined my diet so just be warned! I wish I'd never tasted it lol," another agreed. "It's DEFINITELY worth the price. It's so good! Also very good is the tres leches cake if they have it in your market. It's nothing like a real tres leches but it is very nice," another said.

Costco's bakery is clearly worth the membership alone!