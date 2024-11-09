25 Healthiest Costco Foods, According to Dietitians

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Costco is the ultimate money-saving destination, offering just about everything in bulk, from favorite foods to essential household products. If you're already a dedicated Costco shopper, you likely have a list of must-have items for each visit. Along with helping you save money, Costco can support your nutrition goals by providing a wide variety of healthy foods—from snacks to protein bars—to stock up on.

Whether you're aiming to increase protein, track calories, boost fiber intake, or simply cook more meals at home, Costco has you covered. To learn more about some of the best healthy finds, we consulted expert dietitians for their top recommendations.

Read on to discover dietitians' favorite healthy picks at Costco. For more tips on nutritious choices, check out 12 Best Costco Frozen Foods for Weight Loss.

Kevin's Natural Foods Korean BBQ-Style Steak Tips

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 240

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 490 mg

Carbs : 5 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 26 g

"Kevin's Natural Foods Korean BBQ-Style Steak Tips are a staple for busy weeknights," says Lauren Manaker, MS, RDN. "Made with tender strips of grass-fed beef and paired with a soy and dairy-free bulgogi sauce, this dinnertime solution pairs well with rice and vegetables for a simple meal."

Another benefit of this healthy Costco find, according to Manaker, is that it is "paleo, gluten-free, free from added sugars, soy-free, and dairy-free," so people with different dietary restrictions can enjoy, too.

RXBAR Protein Bars

Nutrition (Per bar) :

Calories : 180

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 150 mg

Carbs : 24 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 15 g)

Protein : 12 g

With around 200 calories per bar across its flavors, RXBAR Protein Bars are nutrient dense, delivering your body a dose of quality protein source from egg whites and nuts. While the bars contain 15 grams of total sugar, there's no added sugar—just the natural sweetness of dates.

Kirkland Signature Sunsweet Whole Dried Plums

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 100

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 24 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : 1 g

If you need a nutrient-dense, fiber-filled snack that can also satisfy some sweet cravings, the Kirkland Dried Plums are a great choice.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Prunes (dried plums) are not only a natural source of fiber with no added sugars, but data suggests that eating them may support bone health," says Manaker.

She says "Data published in The Journal of Nutrition shows daily consumption of prunes (around 50 grams per day, or 4-6 prunes) may reduce inflammation markers connected to bone signaling pathways and reduce the effects of bone loss among postmenopausal women."

Keep these in your fridge for a sweet and healthy snack at any time.

OLIPOP Prebiotic Soda

Nutrition (Per Vintage Cola, 12 fl oz) :

Calories : 35

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 25 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 9 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 0 g

Getting enough fiber in your day can be a challenge, so if you need an easy and delicious way to increase this nutrient, you can always turn to OLIPOP.

"Unlike traditional sodas, OLIPOP contains 9 grams of prebiotic fiber to support gut health," says Manaker. "Plus, they have far less added sugar than a regular soda." This is why Manaker says OLIPOP sodas "are a staple in my home."

You can buy the variety pack at Costco, which will give you their Vintage Cola, Classic Grape, Orange Squeeze, and Classic Root Beer.

Dave's Killer Bread 21 Whole Grains and Seeds

Nutrition (Per slice) :

Calories : 110

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 170 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 5 g

Gone are the days when you couldn't find a good-tasting whole-grain bread anywhere. Now, plenty of brands—like Dave's Killer Bread—are making delicious nutrient-dense sandwich breads that you can get excited about.

"With a hearty texture, subtle sweetness, and a seed-coated crust, Dave's Killer Bread's 21 Whole Grains and Seeds is great for toast, sandwiches, or even by itself," says Manaker.

And yes, you guessed it, it's available at Costco! With "5 grams of protein, 5 grams of fiber, 260 milligrams of ALA omega-3s, and 22 grams of whole grains," says Manaker, "this bread is a clear nutritional powerhouse."

Wonderful Pistachios, Roasted & Salted

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 120

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 120 mg

Carbs : 6 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 5 g

A salty snack that you can feel good about, "Wonderful Pistachios are a complete source of plant-based protein, providing all of the essential amino acids our bodies require," says Manaker.

If you go with the in-shell options at Costco, you can help trick your mind into thinking you're more full because the leftover shells serve as a visual cue for your portions, says Manaker, who adds that many people call this effect the "Pistachio Principle!"

"Unlike sitting down with a bowl of chips, pistachio shells that accumulate serve as a reminder to slow down," she says.

Whisps Parmesan Cheese Crisps

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 150

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 350 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 13 g

The Whisps Parmesan Cheese Crisps are the perfect Costco snack for those on a Keto diet, but they're so delicious and full of healthy protein that non-Keto eaters will want some, too.

"These crisps make for an easy protein-packed snack when I am on the go," says Manaker. "Made with 100% cheese, these crisps provide 13 grams of protein and only 1 gram of carb per serving, and you can pair these with a piece of fresh fruit for a balanced and nutrient-dense snack that is also gluten-free and keto-friendly."

Red's Turkey Sausage EGG'Wich

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 190

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 590 mg

Carbs : 3 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 17 g

Finding time to make a healthy breakfast in the morning can be tough, but Manaker says that "having these frozen egg'wiches on hand makes eating breakfast on busy mornings a breeze."

"The Red's Egg'Wiches are made with fluffy cage-free egg patties instead of bread, and they include real cheese and antibiotic-free sausage," she adds. "With 17 grams of protein per serving, these sandwiches are hard to beat."

For a little boost of fiber to go along with this sandwich, slice up an avocado or pair it with another one of your favorite fruits.

Earthbound Farm Organic Spring Mix

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 40

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 110 mg

Carbs : 6 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 3 g

Costco is great for snacks, but don't forget about your basics like fruit and vegetables when you're walking through the aisles.

"Costco has a huge selection of organic vegetables and fruits and one of my favorite finds is the Earthbound Farm Organic Spring Mix," says Mary Sabat MS, RDN, LD. "I am always recommending that my clients buy organic whenever possible and definitely for the Dirty Dozen List, which is a list of vegetables and fruits that contain the highest amount of pesticides and should always be organic."

Sabat says there's also financial benefit in picking up this lettuce at Costco instead of another store.

"Including a large salad with at least one meal is definitely on my recommendations for my clients, but this same container in the grocery store will set you back a few extra dollars, making this an excellent buy at Costco," she says.

Kirkland Signature Organic Frozen Blueberries

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 70

Fat : 1 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 1 g

Speaking of organic products, Sabat says she loves that Costco has plenty of frozen options as well.

"In the frozen food aisle, I would say my favorite item is the Kirkland Signature Organic Blueberries," says Sabat. "Organic blueberries are grown without synthetic pesticides or fertilizers, reducing the risk of pesticide residues and offering a rich source of antioxidants, vitamins, and fiber that can support overall health and wellbeing."

Wild Planet Wild Albacore Tuna

Nutrition (Per 2 oz serving) :

Calories : 80

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 150 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 14 g

When it comes to affordability, convenience, and helpful nutrients like lean protein and healthy fats, you can't beat a classic can of tuna. And when you're looking for one at Costco, Sabat suggests reaching for Wild Planet Wild Albacore Tuna.

"This is one of my next favorite finds because tuna offers a high protein, convenient food," says Sabat, who also notes that the cans being BPA-free are a huge plus.

You can buy a 6-count package for only $19.99 at Costco, making this a cost-efficient choice as well.

Love Beets Organic Cooked Beets

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 45

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 40 mg

Carbs : 10 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 1 g

Beets are often overlooked, but this vegetable "provides a rich source of dietary fiber, vitamins (especially vitamin C and folate), minerals (such as potassium and manganese), and antioxidants, which can contribute to improved digestion, immune support, and overall health when incorporated into a balanced diet," says Sabat.

To take advantage of these benefits, Sabat suggests picking up the Love Beets from Costco. "These cooked beets are ready to use in salads or recipes and you can be assured that the only ingredient is organic beets."

Kirkland Organic Signature Reduced Fat Chocolate Milk

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 160

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 130 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 19 g)

Protein : 8 g

"I'm always recommending chocolate milk to my clients for post-workout recovery," explains Lexi Moriarty, MS, CD, registered dietitian and certified sports dietitian. "Chocolate milk has the perfect combo of carbs, protein, and sugar to replenish energy stores and repair the muscles after a hard workout. Costco has a great organic option that's easy to take on the go and less expensive than other options."

Kirkland Plain Greek Yogurt

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 100

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 60 mg

Carbs : 7 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 18 g

"Kirkland Plain Greek Yogurt is a great item to have in your cart at Costco," says Grace Scarborough, RDN, a registered dietitian nutritionist based in Florida. "We all know how expensive eggs are becoming, and Kirkland plain Greek yogurt provides a great alternative source of cheap, yet nutritious, protein. Just one two-thirds-cup serving provides you with 18 grams of protein, along with health-promoting prebiotics."

Kirkland Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 125

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

"Costco's brand of extra virgin olive oil is a staple in my house," explains Kaleigh McMordie, MCN, RDN, owner of Baby Led Bliss. It has a great flavor that isn't overbearing, and it's always a fantastic price. Olive oil is ideal for cooking at lower temperatures and for making salad dressings because of its healthy fatty acid profile. I highly recommend this one!"

Kirkland Frozen Thin Sliced Boneless Chicken Breast

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 90

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 300 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 20 g

"I can't say enough about having this big bag of chicken at my disposal to make healthy and delicious weeknight meals like stir-fries, chicken, ziti and broccoli, or chicken piccata," says Elizabeth Ward, MS, RDN, registered dietitian nutritionist and co-author of The Menopause Diet Plan, A Natural Guide to Managing Hormones, Health, and Happiness. "Not only is it boneless, it's skinless and well-trimmed, and there is no mess preparing it. Boneless, skinless chicken is packed with high-quality protein, vitamins, and minerals and low in saturated fat and cholesterol."

Sabatasso's Four-Cheese Pizza, 3 Pack

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 330

Fat : 15 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 670 mg

Carbs : 36 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 12 g

"One meal to stock up on from Costco is the frozen four-cheese pizza from Sabatasso's," says Lisa Richards, a nutritionist and author of The Candida Diet. "This pizza is gluten-free, making it lower in inflammation-causing ingredients than traditional frozen pizza. Finding ways to cut down on gluten in your diet is an effective approach to reducing your chronic inflammation. If inflammation is allowed to persist it is shown to lead to or exacerbate chronic illnesses. This pizza allows you to feed yourself or your family quickly and affordably without sacrificing your health."

Kirkland Signature Organic Roasted Seaweed

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 20

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 40 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

"I love stocking up on seaweed snacks because they are a convenient snack to have on hand, as well as grabbing it on the go," says Lisa Young, PhD, RDN, author of Finally Full, Finally Slim and member of our Medical Expert Board. "They have a very long shelf life which makes buying in bulk very worth it. These seaweed snacks are healthy and rich in minerals like calcium, vitamin A, vitamin C, and B12. They are also great to incorporate into meals."

Kirkland Frozen Wild Raw Red Argentinian Shrimp

Nutrition information not available.

"This products makes it easy to include the suggested two seafood meals weekly," says Ward. "The shrimp defrosts quickly for easy weeknight meals," adds Ward. "I usually use the shrimp, which is rich in high-quality protein, in pasta dishes."

Kirkland Organic Hummus

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 170

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 290 mg

Carbs : 11 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 4 g

"Single-serving hummus cups are a great and convenient snack to pair with veggies, chips, or crackers," says Young. "They are perfect for portion control. Hummus is rich in protein and dietary fiber which can leave you full and satiated."

Kirkland Signature Organic Chicken Stock

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 10

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 440 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 2 g

"This organic chicken stock is versatile and can be used as a base for soups, stews, and sauces, or as a flavorful substitute for water in a variety of recipes," explains Richards. "This can help to add flavor and nutrition to meals, without adding a lot of extra calories or sodium."

"I like to keep chicken stock on hand for when I'm sick because of its hydrating and nourishing nature," says Richards. "Staying well-hydrated is important for overall health, and can help to support healthy digestion, immune function, and skin health."

"Chicken stock is typically made by simmering chicken bones, vegetables, and herbs in water for several hours," Richards adds. "This slow cooking process releases vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Chicken stock is a good source of protein, collagen, and amino acids, which can support healthy skin, joints, and muscles."

Tattooed Chef Riced Cauliflower Stir-Fry

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 60

Fat : 3 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 290 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 3 g

"This riced cauliflower is unique in that it is an entire meal, rather than plain frozen riced cauliflower," says Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, at Balance One Supplements. "It's nutrient-rich, gluten-free, USDA organic-certified, and vegan, making it an option for most people."

"Cauliflower is a nutrient-dense vegetable that often gets overlooked for its lack of color and flavor," Best continues. "However, it is extremely versatile and is one of the easiest veggies to sneak into a meal to boost its nutritional value. A one-cup serving of this cauliflower is just 60 calories and 3 grams of protein."

Goya Canned Black Beans

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 130

Fat : 0.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 410 mg

Carbs : 23 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 8 g

"I always have three types of beans on hand from Costco—usually garbanzo, kidney, and black beans," says Ward. "I use beans in salads, soups, stews, chili, and pasta dishes. I prefer canned beans because I am too lazy to cook them from dried and having them in cans helps me get healthy meals on the table fast and add fiber, protein, vitamins, minerals, and phytonutrients to meals."

Kirkland Quinoa

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 160

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 28 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 6 g

"In general, Costco offers great value when shopping for grains," says Steph Magill, MS, RD, a sports nutrition specialist and owner of Soccer Mom Nutrition. "I buy Kirkland brand organic quinoa, which is about the same price as a bag one-third the size at a regular store. Since quinoa is a great source of protein, it can become a staple in your meals from breakfast to dinner."

Simple Mills Almond Flour Crackers

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 150

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 230 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 3 g

"Simple Mills Almond Flour Crackers are such an awesome, healthy cracker that makes a great snack," says Young. "They contain protein and fiber, which makes them the ideal nutrient-dense snack. They are super satisfying, leaving you feeling full for a couple of hours," she adds. "They're the perfect snack to pair with dips, spreads, or even just to eat plain."

