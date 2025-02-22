7 Costco Items Selling Out Fast Due to High Demand

"Now you see it, now you don't," should be a Costco motto, considering how frequently the warehouse chain sells out of fan-favorite products, causing shoppers to share information online about where to find certain popular items. Some items are seasonal and so when they're gone, they're gone, but others just sell out very fast because they go viral (like the Pokemon Squishmallows). Whether it's a cult bakery item or a limited-edition pizza, some of these Costco products are already difficult to find. Here are 7 Costco items that might sell out before you get to the end of this page.

Goodles Mac and Cheese

Costco shoppers are obsessed with the Goodles pasta products, which are frequently sold out. "Maybe they're so popular they just can't stock them on the shelves fast enough. Or one person is buying 1000 bags," one Redditor shared. "In CA it's been at my Costco maybe twice and that was the normal Mac n cheese. I've never seen the white cheddar shells one. They're like $5/box at a normal grocery store. Crazy expensive for Mac n cheese, but it is a tasty healthier option," another said.

Madeleine Crystal Taro Cake

Costco shoppers are constantly on the hunt for which warehouses have the Madeleine Crystal Taro Cake in stock. "I got them in Cleveland over the weekend and I love them! They are a little dry and pretty flaky, but delicious nonetheless. They come in 3 wrapped packs of 3, which is nice so you don't have to eat them all in one sitting. Overall 8/10," one Redditor posted.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Banana Nut Loaf

If you see the Kirkland Banana Nut Loaf, grab it, as this must-have bakery item is constantly sold out. One Costco member recently spotted the loaf in a Alhambra, CA warehouse. ! "I buy religiously every 2 weeks when they have it and always store it in the fridge and it's moist up until the best time if there is any left!" one shopper shared.

6 Costco Items That Shoppers Say Are "Worth the Membership Alone"

Pizza Roncadin

Costco shoppers are raving over the Pizza Roncadin Sopressata Bacon & Mushroom Pizza but one shopper noticed it had been "death starred" and would soon be gone. "The ones at the Napa warehouse have been death starred. I need to stock up and to stock up I need to buy a chest freezer," one Redditor said. For those who may not know, Costco puts a small star on the price tag of items that will not be restocked once they're gone.

Pikachu Squishmallow

Pikachu Squishmallows are in huge demand, with customers frequently posting about where to find them. "I just wanna say thank you to the redditor who posted a picture of this Pikachu squishmallow the other day. I had no idea they had these at Costco and I went and got the last one at my local Costco. Needless to say, my daughter is ecstatic and more than happy about this gift that I gave her for getting her grades up," one happy shopper posted.

7 Brand-New Costco Items Shoppers Call 'Best of the Month'

Costco Bakery Cinnamon Chip Muffins

Costco shoppers are going wild over the Costco Bakery Cinnamon Chip Muffins. "I saw some y'all talking about the cinnamon muffins, so I bought some yesterday. O.M.G. they are soooo good! Moist, tasty, the cinnamon stuff in the muffin as well as the topping is fantastic!" one shopper shared. "My Costco has not switched to the new muffins yet, and I've been buying the Vanilla Chunk as often as I can because my family will be upset when they are gone," another said.

Squishmallows Easter Basket

Costco just stocked the Squishmallows Easter Basket for $39.99 and fans are already hyped. "Spotted in Boise, Idaho. Availability may vary by location," Redditor Krazycouponlady shared. "Each Easter Basket includes a Squishmallows Plush Toy and the following treats:

Tropical Dots – 6.5 oz (184g)

Reese's Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Egg – 6 oz (170g)

Albanese 12 Flavor Mini Gummi Worms – 3.5 oz (100g)

Sour Patch Kids – 3.5 oz (99g)

Nerds Gummy Clusters Rainbow Candies – 3 oz (85g)

Fruity Pebbles White Coated Bunny – 1.6 oz (45g)

Peeps Marshmallow Bunnies – 1.5 oz (42g)

M&M's Crunchy Cookie Chocolate Candies – 1.35 oz (38.3g)

Jelly Belly Chews, Assorted Flavors – 0.84 oz (23g)

Warheads Ooze Chewz Sticks Fruity Flavors – 0.28 oz (8g)."