5 Cottage Cheese Brands That Use the Best Ingredients

Cottage cheese is one of the healthiest snacks you can enjoy—this underrated food is packed with protein, calcium, and other essential vitamins and minerals. “To get the most bang for your buck, choose a low-fat or even full-fat cottage cheese,” registered dietitian Julia Zumpano, RD, LD, tells the Cleveland Clinic. “Nonfat cottage cheese may sound like a good idea, but it contains less protein and won’t be as satisfying.” So which cottage cheese brands have the best ingredients? Here are five to look out for next time you’re at the store.

Good Culture Organic Cottage Cheese

Good Culture Whole Milk Classic Cottage Cheese is made from seriously high-quality ingredients and no extraneous bad stuff: just organic skim milk, organic whole milk, organic cream, sea salt, live and active cultures, and pasteurized milk. “Sourced from pasture-raised cows and real, simple ingredients means nothing but milk, cream and sea salt, plus live and active cultures,” the company says.

Kalona SuperNatural Organic Whole Milk Cottage Cheese

Kalona SuperNatural Organic Whole Milk Cottage Cheese has an ingredients list you can feel good about: organic nonfat milk, organic whole milk, organic cream, Celtic Sea Salt®, and ive & active cultures. The cheese is “sourced from “grass-fed cows on small family farms in the heartland of America. Made with 4% whole milk and no stabilizers or preservatives. Better for the cows, your family, & our planet. You’ll taste the difference!” the company promises.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Nancy’s Organic Whole Milk Cottage Cheese

Nancy’s Organic Whole Milk Cottage Cheese is another fantastic option, containing organic pasteurized whole milk, organic pasteurized cream, organic pasteurized nonfat milk, salt, 4 strains of lactic cultures, and live probiotic cultures. “Made the old-fashioned way, with organic milk and live cultures—and never rennet or thickeners. Our fully cultured Organic Cottage Cheese has a traditional, tangy flavor (those are live cultures you’re tasting!) that’s perfect as a protein-rich snack or side,” the company says.

Lifeway Farmer Cheese

Lifeway Farmer Cheese contains just pasteurized Grade A 2% reduced fat milk, and live and active cultures. “Our small-batch farmer cheese is also an excellent source of complete protein with 15 grams per serving making it a satisfying and healthy way to elevate any dish you choose to use it in,” Lifeway states.

Westby Small Curd 4% Organic Cottage Cheese

Westby Small Curd 4% Organic Cottage Cheese contains just organic grade A skim milk, organic grade A milk, organic grade A cream, salt, and live active cultures. “Made with organic whole milk, our organic small curd cottage cheese is bursting with flavor and nutrients. It is rich in protein and calcium – a wonderfully delicious way to snack,” the company says.