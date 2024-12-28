5 Core Exercises To Flatten Your Lower Belly

Losing lower belly fat can be incredibly challenging in training your core. That being said, with the right core exercises on deck, you can strengthen, tighten, and tone this stubborn part of your body and achieve a leaner midsection. With hard work and consistency, performing movements like reverse crunches and dead bugs effectively fire up the lower rectus abdominis.

We chatted with a fitness pro who outlines the five best core exercises to flatten your lower belly. "These movements engage the lower abs through direct spinal flexion and anti-extension patterns," explains Michael Betts, director at TRAINFITNESS. "Unlike traditional crunches, which primarily work the upper abs, these exercises create tension through the entire anterior core with emphasis on the lower region. The stabilization demands are significantly higher than standard ab work."

Betts recommends performing the below exercises three to four times a week with a minimum of one rest day between sessions.

The Exercises

Reverse Crunches

"Reverse crunches develop the lower rectus abdominis more effectively than standard crunches," Betts tells us.

Lie flat on your back with your hands at your sides. Raise your legs to 90 degrees with your knees bent. Contract your lower abs to raise your hips off the floor and roll your legs up and back. Use control to lower. Complete 3 sets of 12-15 reps.

5 Best Compound Workouts To Melt Your Love Handles

Dead Bugs

"Dead bugs create exceptional core stability while targeting the lower abdominal region," says Betts.

Lie flat on your back with your arms extended to the sky. Lift your legs to a tabletop position. Lower your right arm and left leg while keeping your lower back pressed toward the floor. Return to the start and repeat on the opposite side. Complete 3 sets of 10-12 reps per side.

5 Standing Ab Exercises To Slim Your Waist in 30 Days

Hollow Body Holds

"Hollow body holds challenge the entire anterior core, particularly the lower portion," explains Betts.

Lie flat on your back with your arms raised overhead. Lift your legs and shoulders off the floor, forming a shallow "U" shape with your body, like a banana. Hold the position, performing 3 sets of 20 to 30-second holds.

4 Best Elliptical Workouts To Blast Belly Fat Fast

Mountain Climbers

"Mountain Climbers provide dynamic lower ab engagement while raising the heart rate," Betts points out.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Begin in a high plank. Drive one knee to your chest and quickly alternate legs in a running motion. Maintain level hips and an engaged core throughout. Perform 3 sets of 30 to 45 seconds.

5 Core Moves to Sculpt a Leaner Waistline in 30 Days (Without Crunches!)

Hanging Leg Raises

"Hanging Leg Raises deliver incredible lower ab development when performed correctly," says Betts.

Hang onto a pull-up bar with your arms totally straight. Keep your legs straight and lift them to become parallel with the floor, firing up your abs as you do so. Use control to lower. Perform 3 sets of 8-12 reps.