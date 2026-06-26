5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Country Fried Steak Breakfasts, According to Chefs

Chefs share the chains serving standout country fried steak breakfasts.

Country fried steak is one of those meals that’s great anytime of day, but there’s something special about it for breakfast. It’s hearty, comforting and satisfying—it’s the kind of dish that can fuel you through a long day. Typically made from a breaded and fried beef cutlet smothered in creamy gravy and served alongside eggs, hash browns, or biscuits, country fried steak has become a staple on breakfast menus across the country. While many local diners are known for serving standout versions of the dish, several restaurant chains have earned praise from chefs and comfort-food enthusiasts alike for their consistently delicious takes on the Southern classic. From old-school family restaurants to nationwide breakfast destinations, these chains deliver the crispy coating, tender meat, and rich gravy that country fried steak lovers crave, according to Therese Buchanan, home chef, food blogger & recipe developer at Tessie’s Table.

Cracker Barrel

Known for its Southern-style comfort food, Cracker Barrel’s Grandpa’s Country Fried Breakfast is legendary. It’s served with country-fried steak or chicken-fried chicken with gravy, biscuits and gravy and one side. Buchanan says it’s a must-have. “This meal is one of the more complete breakfast plates on the menu,” she notes. “The steak has a crisp coating, and the gravy adds flavor without overwhelming everything else.”

IHOP

IHOP is famous for its pancakes, of course, but don’t overlook the country-fried steak. It comes with a side of pancakes, so you get the best of savory and sweet. “IHOP’s country fried steak breakfast comes with eggs and hash browns, giving you plenty on the plate,” Buchanan says. “The breading stays crisp, and the portion size makes it a filling breakfast option.”

Denny’s

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A longtime diner favorite, Denny’s country-fried steak and eggs platter delivers classic comfort food 24/7. “The country fried steak is served with eggs and your choice of breakfast sides,” says Buchanan. “The steak stays tender inside, and the gravy adds richness without becoming too heavy.”

Bob Evans

With roots in farm-style cooking, Bob Evans offers a hearty country-fried steak breakfast topped with sausage gravy and served with traditional breakfast accompaniments. “The Country-Fried Steak & Farm-Fresh Eggs at Bob Evans is a longtime favorite that’s served with eggs, hashbrowns or home fries and biscuits,” says Buchanan. “The flavors are simple, but the portion is generous.”

Black Bear Diner

This diner chain offers large portions and a homestyle country fried steak breakfast that Buchanan loves. “Black Bear Diner is known for hearty breakfast plates, and the Bigfoot Chicken Fried Steak and Eggs is no exception,” she explains. “The steak is covered in gravy and paired with eggs and potatoes, making it one of the larger breakfast orders on the menu.”