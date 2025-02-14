Cracker Barrel Just Dropped This New Spring Menu With a Surprising Oreo Twist

It doesn't look or feel much like spring in most of the country right now, but Cracker Barrel is spreading sunshine with the launch of its new spring menu. The chain restaurant is focusing hard on delicious pancakes this season, and Oreo fans will be very happy with the new offerings—namely the Oreo Stuffed Cheesecake Pancakes.

"For those looking for a sweet start to the day or a delicious shareable to split with the table, the stuffed cheesecake pancake breakfast is a delight," the company says in a press release. "Choose from the new OREO® Stuffed Cheesecake Pancakes which feature Cracker Barrel's famous buttery pancakes with crispy edges layered with cheesecake filling and topped with OREO® cookie pieces, whipped cream and chocolate drizzle or opt for an existing guest favorite, Strawberry Cheesecake Pancakes including cheesecake topped with fresh strawberries and powdered sugar alongside strawberry syrup."

Cracker Barrel is also launching its new Signature Pancake Platters, available in six different flavor toppings: Blueberry, Pecan, Chocolate Chip, Fresh Strawberry, Cinnamon Spiced Apples and Country Peach. Both the pancake platters, Oreo Cheesecake pancakes, and Strawberry Cheesecake pancakes come with a side of eggs (no surcharge!) with sausage or bacon.

Fans of more savory offerings will love the Louisiana-Style Shrimp Skillet and Shrimp n' Grits, two zesty new Southern-style menu items available as part of Cracker Barrel's all day breakfast menu for a limited time. And that's not all—guests can also try four other new dishes this spring:

Onion Petals with Country Comeback Sauce: Sweet Southern onion petals, lightly battered and crispy fried, topped with garlic salt and served with a signature Country Comeback dipping sauce.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Strawberry Icebox Pie: A refreshingly sweet and tart treat for the season. This dessert combines a creamy pie filling in a graham cracker crust and finished with a whipped topping and fresh sliced strawberries.

Pancake Latte: To keep the pancake train rolling, try the new Pancake Latte, made with sweet maple flavor, espresso and steamed milk, topped with whipped cream, and a drizzle of 100% pure natural syrup. Available iced or hot.

Strawberry Peach Lemonade and Spritzer: Cracker Barrel's old-fashioned lemonade paired with seasonal strawberry puree and peach puree for the ultimate crisp, cold spring beverage combo. Also available as a brunch spritzer with the same flavors but combined with Moscato wine.

"Our spring menu lineup is just as bold and savory as it is sweet and indulgent," said Sarah Moore, Chief Marketing Officer for Cracker Barrel. "Our new Creole Shrimp skillets appease guests with an appetite for fresh flavors and zest this season; for those wanting something a bit more indulgent, our new OREO® Stuffed Cheesecake Pancakes, a new twist on our staple Strawberry Stuffed Cheesecake Pancakes, are sure to delight."

And don't forget, despite the huge egg shortage, Cracker Barrel guests can order all they want without worrying about any surcharges.