Starbucks Just Released New Frap Available for One-Week Only

Starbucks has introduced many new delicious menu items this summer, from strawberry cake pops to Horchata drinks. Every time I walk into the coffee chain, I can’t decide what to order, because every warm-weather-inspired offering sounds more delicious than the next. Starbucks dropped a surprising announcement on Monday: A new Independence Day-themed drink is coming to Starbucks. Hint: It’s a Frappuccino.

The new Firework Frappuccino® Blended Beverage is a colorful new limited-time beverage that “captures the excitement of the holiday in every sip,” the coffee house says. “With its red, white, and blue layers and refreshing tangy-sweet taste, it’s made to be the perfect companion for backyard barbecues, beach days, and everything in between.”

Starbucks explains that the Firework Frappuccino features “the delicious berry flavors of Starbucks Summer-Berry Refresher blended with coconut milk and poured over juicy raspberry-flavored pearls.” And, a “swirl of strawberry purée adds a bold red pop, while a cloud of vanilla sweet cream cold foam tops off the drink with a silky finish.”

“This is a summer vacation in a cup,” says Amanda Conaway, who helped bring the beverage to Starbucks cafes across the United States. ”From the popping pearls to the creamy vanilla sweet cream, it’s a vibrant, textured beverage inspired by the sights and sounds of summer.”

Influencer Markie Devo also shared about the drink. “I can hear the stampede now on their way to try this drink.😅Starbucks is launching a variation of their Summer-Berry Refresher-Firework Frappuccino Blended Beverage,” he captioned an Instagram post, alongside a photo of the festive drink.

“Bursting with flavor, the red, white, and blue layers and refreshing, tangy-sweet drink features the delicious berry flavors of Starbucks Summer-Berry Refresher blended with coconut milk and poured over juicy raspberry-flavored pearls. A swirl of strawberry purée and a cloud of vanilla sweet cream cold foam tops off the drink with a silky finish,” he writes.

The bad news? The drink is a limited edition. You can only order it from July 1st through the 7th at USA Starbucks locations, while supplies last.

Fans were excited. “OMG! I’m totally trying this 🔥,” wrote one. “oh wow! thats a long description for a drink lol. Looks good,” added another.

A few shared concerns for those working at Starbucks, as the drinks look a bit more complicated to make than others. “Those poor baristas 🫣,” wrote one. “keep your local starbucks baristas in your thoughts,” another added.