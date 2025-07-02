Texas Roadhouse is killing it in a tumultuous year for many restaurant chains. While many of the chain’s competitors are struggling, the low-key, laid-back steakhouse is experiencing increased sales and growth. Why do customers flock to the chain over others? According to fans, the brand offers larger-than-life portions of delicious food at a fraction of the price, and is sometimes an even better value than fast food. If you are curious about what people are ordering this summer, we have you covered. Here are 7 Texas Roadhouse meals diners are loving this summer.

Filet Medallions

Many diners swear that “if you’re set on ordering filet, the medallions are a better choice cost-wise,” than the steak itself. “You get 9 oz of filet plus 3 sides (it comes over rice automatically, but you can sub the rice for any side, but the rice is BOMB) and that’s usually cheaper than the 8 oz filet that only comes with 2 sides (prices vary by state I’m sure, but at my location, this is the case),” one writes. “Medallions are the best deal on the menu imo. (Former roadie of 5 years),” another agrees. “If you are going for the filet, get the medallions. Same cut of meat, and you get 3oz more of it than you would for the 6oz. Plus, you get an extra side (as you can sub another side for the rice bed it usually comes on). On my location’s menu, both the 6oz filet (comes with 2 sides) and the filet medallions (9oz of filet, with 3 sides) are both $21.99,” a former employee adds. “Medallions are a good deal. You get 3 3oz filet cuts & an extra side,” another explained.

Bone-In Ribeye

If you have a hearty appetite, you can’t go wrong with the Bone-In Ribeye, a 20oz. cut of their “juicy, flavorful ribeye served on the bone for extra flavor,” they write on the menu. It is cooked to your preference and served with choice of two sides. “I almost always order the ribeye and it’s never disappointed,” one said.

Prime Rib

Don’t sleep on the Texas Roadhouse Ribeye, a “flavorful ribeye steak slow-roasted to perfection with choice of two sides.” Diners are obsessed. “Last time I tried the prime rib based on many recommendations from here and it was excellent,” the same person said. Another added that “the prime rib is the best by a landslide.”

Free Rolls and Cinnamon Butter

One person on Reddit asked what to order, and many responded that the steakhouse’s free item is a must-eat. “Lotta of free rolls and cinnamon butter,” they said. “The rolls are to die for. The steak is great and feels like a good value,” another agreed. “Texas road house rolls are straight from heaven,” a third chimed in.

Ribs

You can order the “fall-of-the-bone” ribs in a full and half slab. “Slow cooked with a unique blend of seasonings and our signature BBQ sauce. Served with choice of two sides,” they write. The ribs are “shockingly good,” according to diners.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Marinated Steak Kebabs

Another must-order item, especially in the summer? “The marinated steak skewers,” one says. The “vibrant and flavorful” dish that combines marinated steak with a medley of fresh vegetables creates a deliciously balanced meal. Each kabob features tender pieces of marinated steak with onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, and red and green peppers and is served over a bed of seasoned rice.

Salmon

If you want something lighter, try the salmon. “It’s nice and fat, juicy, and seasoned perfectly. Next time you go to Texas Roadhouse, you should definitely try it!!!” one Redditor says. According to the menu, you get a Norwegian fillet salmon steak “grilled moist and tender” then topped with their lemon pepper butter. Served with a choice of two sides.