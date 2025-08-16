10 Foods That Help Lower Body Fat by 2% in a Month

It takes more than working out to achieve weight loss. While hitting the gym does push you closer to your wellness goals, quality sleep, stress management and a healthy diet with nutrient-dense foods all support fat burn. Also including certain foods that naturally lower body fat and being consistent is key. “The right foods help you feel satisfied, keep blood sugar stable, and signal your body to burn fat instead of storing it,” says Terry Tateossian, an ISSA Nutritionist and ISSA Personal Trainer, IIN Hormone Specialist, IIN Emotional Eating Coach, and the Founder of THOR: The House of Rose. “Build your meals around protein and fiber, and pair them with healthy fats so you stay full and energized,” she says. “When your blood sugar stays steady, your body is far more likely to tap into fat stores for energy instead of running on a constant sugar rollercoaster.” Tateossian explains, “Build every plate around protein (I coach most women to aim for approx. 1g per pound of goal body weight), add fiber‑rich plants, then layer in healthy fats for satisfaction.”

Here’s 10 foods to incorporate into your diet that aid in fat burning with results in a month, per Tateossian.

Eggs

No matter how you love to eat eggs, they’re delicious and a great source of protein that helps with reducing body fat, according to Tateossian. “Eggs are a perfect fat‑loss anchor because they’re rich in high‑quality protein and leucine, the amino acid that flips on muscle protein synthesis,” she says. “Starting the day with two to three eggs steadies blood sugar, blunts ghrelin (your “I’m hungry” hormone), and boosts the thermic effect of food so you burn more calories digesting protein than you would from carbs or fat.” She adds, “The choline in yolks also supports liver function and fat metabolism, which matters when you’re trying to mobilize stored fat without feeling depleted.”

Wild Salmon

Wild salmon or sardines/mackerel is loaded with protein and omega-3’s, which are vital to a healthy diet. “Omega‑3s (EPA/DHA) lower systemic inflammation and improve insulin sensitivity so your body is more likely to burn fat instead of storing it,” says Tateossian. She explains, “Salmon also delivers 20–25g of protein per 3–4 oz, helping you preserve lean mass during a calorie deficit. Bonus: vitamin D and selenium support thyroid function, which is your metabolic pace‑setter.”

Unsweetened Greek Yogurt

Unsweetened Greek yogurt is full of nutritional benefits including lowering body fat, per Tateossian. “One cup packs approx. 15–20g protein, and because much of it is casein, it digests slowly to keep you full for hours and reduce snack attacks,” she explains. “The fermentation supports a healthier gut microbiome (think natural, better GLP‑1 signaling and appetite control) while calcium plays a supportive role in fat metabolism,” Tateossian says. “Choose plain, add berries and cinnamon, and you’ve got a high‑satiety meal or snack that won’t spike glucose.”

Leafy Greens & Crucifers

Leafy greens and crucifers such as spinach, arugula, broccoli, Brussels sprouts are healthy and delicious, but also help with weight loss. “These are high‑volume, low‑calorie foods that physically fill your stomach, slow gastric emptying, and help you feel satisfied on fewer calories,” says Tateossian. “They’re rich in potassium and magnesium (great for insulin sensitivity and muscle function) and cruciferous veggies provide sulforaphane and indole‑3‑carbinol, compounds that support estrogen metabolism, a huge win in perimenopause/post‑menopause.” She adds, “More fiber also means steadier blood sugar and fewer cravings.”

Berries (Blueberries, Raspberries, Strawberries)

When you’re craving sweets, berries satisfy your hankering and can lower body fat. “Berries offer sweetness with a fraction of the sugar and a big dose of fiber and polyphenols (anthocyanins) that help modulate insulin response,” Tateossian says. “They’re my go‑to dessert swap: you satisfy the sweet tooth, feed your gut microbes, and avoid the post‑sugar crash that sends you back to the pantry 30 minutes later. Add them to yogurt or a protein smoothie to upgrade satiety.”

Lentils & Beans

Lentils and beans are an easy way to boost your protein intake and help with wellness goals. “Lentils, chickpeas, and black beans combine plant protein with soluble fiber and resistant starch, superstars for blunting post‑meal glucose and keeping you full,” says Tateossian. She explains, “That combination improves insulin sensitivity over time and naturally helps you eat fewer calories without white‑knuckling it. They’re also mineral‑dense (iron, magnesium), budget‑friendly, and easy to batch‑cook for fast meals.”

Avocado

Avocado is a versatile food that is packed with healthy benefits. According to Tateossian, “A half avocado brings approx. 7–10g of fiber plus monounsaturated fats that support insulin sensitivity and steady energy.” She explains, “Fat and fiber slow digestion so you stay satisfied longer, which quietly reduces grazing and late‑night snacking.” Tateossian adds, “Avocado also helps you absorb fat‑soluble vitamins from those leafy greens, another indirect boost to metabolic health. (Portion tip: approx. ¼-½ avocado per 1-2x day is plenty.)”

Chicken Breast or Turkey

Eating lean and unbreaded chicken or turkey breast is another way to drop body fat, per Tateossian. “Lean poultry is highly thermogenic (your body literally expends more energy breaking it down) and it’s rich in leucine to protect muscle while you’re leaning out,” she says. “Keeping or growing muscle is the #1 lever for a higher resting metabolism, especially after 40.” Tateossian adds, “Pre‑cook a few portions, slice, and add to salads, bowls, or high‑protein pasta so hitting your daily protein target is a no‑brainer.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Green Tea or Matcha

Known for its unique taste and nutritional benefits, green tea or matcha can help with weight loss. “Green tea catechins, especially EGCG, work synergistically with a little caffeine to increase fat oxidation, particularly around workouts,” says Tateossian. “I like it pre‑cardio because it boosts focus and endurance without the sugar surge of many energy drinks.” She says to “Aim for 2-3 cups daily or use a green tea extract with approx. 200–300 mg EGCG; if caffeine sensitive, keep it earlier in the day and reduce intake.”

Chia Seeds

Chia seeds are tiny, yet powerful. According to Tateossian, “chia forms a gel in the stomach that slows carb absorption, flattens the glucose curve, and keeps you full.” She explains, “You also get plant omega‑3s (ALA) and a few grams of protein, which together support anti‑inflammatory pathways and steady energy.” She adds, “Stir 1–2 tablespoons into yogurt, smoothies, or make chia pudding as an easy, low‑sugar breakfast that actually sticks with you.”