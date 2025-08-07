If You Do These 8 Things Daily After 50, You’ll Live 10+ Years Longer

As you age, consistency far outshines intensity. What exactly does that mean? According to Amy Shapiro, MS, RD, CDN, CEO and founder of Real Nutrition and lead nutritionist at ButcherBox, it’s all about establishing small, sustainable habits, such as consuming a nutritious, protein-packed breakfast or taking a brisk walk after dinner. These simple rituals are easier to stick with and provide long-term benefits. In addition, having a daily routine can help rewire your habits, build resilience, and minimize stress—all of which are key to leading a long, healthy life. We spoke with experts who share the best daily habits for people over 50 to boost longevity.

The Best Daily Habits for Those 50+ To Live Longer

Prioritize Quality Protein in Each Meal

As you age, muscle mass naturally declines—a process known as sarcopenia. This can lead to a slower metabolism, decreased mobility, and an increased risk of osteoporosis—which is why it’s essential to include quality protein in your diet.

“I recommend adults over 50 include 25–30 grams of high-quality animal protein (4-5 oz) at every meal to help stimulate muscle protein synthesis, support metabolism, and preserve strength and mobility,” Shapiro says. “Some excellent sources include grass-fed beef, responsibly caught seafood, organic free-range chicken, humanely raised turkey, and crate-free pork.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The 60-Second Standing Challenge That Predicts Your Longevity

Minimize Ultra-Processed Foods

While a box of store-bought coffee cake or gooey cinnamon rolls may be delicious, they can increase inflammation and other age-related concerns like arthritis, heart disease, and cognitive decline. Shapiro recommends limiting your intake of ultra-processed foods.

“By keeping more whole foods stocked in your fridge and freezer, including fresh produce and lean proteins … it is easier to ‘crowd out’ less healthy foods without feeling hungry,” she says.

10 Daily Habits That Can Add 10 Years to Your Life, According to a Biohacker

Consume Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Bump up your intake of omega-3 fatty acids through supplements or foods.

“Omega-3 fatty acids are vital for protecting brain health and reducing inflammation in the body overall to help protect your heart,” explains Staci Gulbin, MS, MEd, RDN, registered dietitian and health writer. “Most people should consume at least 1000 mg of omega-3 fatty acids daily.”

According to Amy Brownstein, registered dietitian nutritionist at MyNetDiary, “Fatty fish provide protein as well as essential omega-3s, which support heart and brain health. Dislike fish? Incorporate chia seeds, flax seeds, walnuts, or hemp hearts into your diet for some plant-based omega-3s.”

If Your Body Can Handle These 6 Tests, You’re Aging Like a Pro

Cook More at Home

Preparing meals at home gives you complete control over ingredients, nutrient quality, and portion sizes, Shapiro points out.

“Home-cooked meals make it easier to include high-quality animal proteins, reduce excess sodium and added sugars, and support blood sugar balance,” she shares. “Plus, the act of cooking keeps you mentally engaged and can even support social connection and routine.”

If You Can Pass This Tennis Ball Test, You May Live to 100

Aim for a Range of Color in Each Meal

Make sure your plate is always as colorful as possible. What exactly does this mean?

“Include a variety of colorful fruits and vegetables at meals to ensure you consume a mix of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants necessary for health,” Brownstein says. “Each color provides different nutrients.”

Perform at Least 30 Minutes of Daily Physical Activity

Getting a daily dose of physical activity is essential to leading a long, independent life.

“Moving each day, even at a gentle pace and/or in short bouts throughout the day, is vital for keeping your heart strong and your brain functioning at its best,” Gulbin says. “And to preserve mobility, strength or resistance training twice daily can help strengthen bones and muscles to help keep you moving for years to come.”

Take Supplements

Consider adding a vitamin D or vitamin B12 supplement to your nutrition plan.

“Your body’s ability to extract vitamin B12 from food decreases with age. Plus, certain age-related medications may impact vitamin B12 levels in your body,” Brownstein explains. “Similarly, your body’s ability to produce vitamin D decreases with age. However, before you start supplementing, get vitamin B12 and vitamin D levels checked. Not only does this prevent over-supplementation, but it allows you to tailor the dosage based on your individual needs.”

Get Solid Sleep

Don’t sleep on getting good quality sleep. (Pun intended!)

According to Amy Davis, RD, LDN and Live Conscious Nutrition Consultant, you should aim for eight hours of solid sleep each night.

“Sleep quality affects everything from memory and mood to immune function,” Davis explains. “Getting enough sleep and keeping a regular sleep routine helps reinforce your body’s natural circadian rhythm, which becomes weaker with age.”