If You Can Pass This Tennis Ball Test, You May Live to 100

The quest for longevity has been a journey of many for quite some time. From cold plunging to taking NAD+ coenzymes to stem cell therapy to other buzzy anti-aging hacks and treatments, it's never been a better time to optimize your daily routine and improve your health. But what if we told you that a super-quick tennis ball test can determine how gracefully you're aging—and whether you'll live to 100, or beyond? Let's chat specifics.

The Importance of Exercising Your Grip Strength

It all comes down to your grip strength, which the Clinical Interventions in Aging journal refers to as "an indispensable biomarker for older adults." Your grip strength measures the force your hands use while squeezing or holding onto something, and the results are quite telling. It's a good gauge of how strong your muscles are, which is the result of physical activity, nutrition, and overall health.

Research shows that grip strength is a consistent predictor of bone mineral density, upper limb function, overall strength, fractures, cognitive impairment, diabetes, sleep issues, and overall quality of life. Poor grip strength is typically linked to an increased risk of falling, dementia, and even heart and lung issues.

One particular study utilized a dynamometer to test grip strength and found that men with scores of less than 56 pounds and women with scores of less than 40 pounds indicate an increased risk of sarcopenia, the loss of lean muscle mass and function. This is associated with a lower level of mobility and strength as you age, prompting a greater risk of injury if you fall.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Needless to say, exercising your grip strength is something you should include in your regular wellness and fitness routine. Keep in mind, it's typical that your grip strength will vary in one hand versus the other; your dominant hand will have approximately 10% more grip strength than the less dominant hand. Other factors that can influence grip strength include age, gender, hand size, and even occupation.

How To Do the Tennis Ball Test

Now, grab a tennis ball, and let's get down to the grip strength test.

Joshua Davidson, a researcher at the University of Derby in England who studies hand grip strength, suggests performing a seamless squeeze test (via BBC). Here's how it works. All you need to do is squeeze the tennis ball in one hand for as long as you're able to before your grip tires. The purpose is to try and squeeze the ball for 15 to 30 seconds. If you can successfully complete this task for this amount of time, it's an indication you may live to the ripe old age of ~100—research says so!

Now, don't be alarmed if your test didn't yield great results. There are many ways you can improve your grip strength in daily life. For instance, you can update your workout routine with exercises like the dead hang, farmer's carry, pull-ups, towel wringing, and reverse wrist curls.