Dairy Queen's Blizzards Are Back With Wild New Flavors

Dairy Queen fans who want to grab a 85-cent Blizzard better move fast as the deal ends on April 6. The deal is available exclusively through the DQ Mobile App with a $1 purchase, part of Dairy Queen's 85th birthday celebration. Don't be sad if you do end up missing out on this deal, and the chain has some very special treats lined up—the return of the Confetti Cake Blizzard Treat and fan-vote winner S'mores Blizzard Treat for a limited time.

DQ says it's never too early to enjoy summer flavors and I agree wholeheartedly. So what's new (and returning) on the menu?

Mixing Bowl Mashup Blizzard Treat: A new DQ soft-serve with brownie batter and chocolate chip cookie dough swirled in.

Dipped Strawberry Cheesecake Blizzard Treat: Another new soft-serve with yummy pieces of cheesecake, choco chunks, and strawberry.

S'mores Blizzard Treat: A fan vote, this treat is packed with marshmallow-filled chocolate bars and crunchy graham crackers.

Confetti Cake Blizzard Treat: It's back! This vanilla soft-serve treat contains cake pieces and confetti sprinkles.

Cotton Candy Blizzard Treat: The return of another fan-favorite, this treat contains cotton candy topping and bright cotton candy sprinkles.

The fans are already expressing appreciation for the Confetti Cake Blizzard on social media. "I've had it twice so far and both time have been incredible. I've had cake in literally every spoonful. The fact I'm going on vacation in a month and these blizzards just came out is upsetting 😭," one Redditor shared. "I really like that one. It's not too sweet and it doesn't taste super fake, it's also kinda fun because rainbow!" another agreed. "Confetti is fire I missed this blizzard so much," a third commented.

Meanwhile another customer couldn't get enough of the Cotton Candy Blizzard, saying it's the best flavor ever. It 'launched' today and was, by far, the best DQ experience I've ever had," they raved. "Last year, I learned to ask for extra crunchy pieces mixed in…SO GOOD!!! Today…I did the same thing and not only did she add more to the Blizzard itself…SHE GAVE ME A SMALL CONTAINER WITH EVEN MORE IN CASE WHAT SHE ADDED WASN'T ENOUGH!!!!! 10/10. BEST. TRIP. EVER. Thank you random DQ lady. You've made my whole week ❤️. Best Cotton Candy Blizzard I've had yet. Thank you!!!"

Others can't even choose—which is totally understandable. "I will forever miss midnight chocolate truffle. RIP my love. But with a line up like this, how can anyone choose?? Ugh they all look SO GOOD," one excited Redditor said. Hurry up and grab one before they're gone!