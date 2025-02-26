 Skip to content

Deadly Listeria Outbreak Reported In 21 States

38 people have been sickened and 11 have died in a listeria outbreak linked to Lyons ReadyCare and Sysco Imperial Frozen Supplemental Shakes 
February 26, 2025

Sometimes paying attention to the latest food recalls can be a matter of life or death. On Saturday, Feb. 22,  Lyons Magnus announced a voluntary recall of one of their supplemental shakes, revealing that several people have been sickened and some have even died after drinking them. Here is what you need to know about the deadly listeria outbreak, including which products are being recalled.

4 oz. Lyons ReadyCare and Sysco Imperial Frozen Supplemental Shakes  Are Being Recalled Due to Potential Listeria Monocytogenes Contamination

4 oz. Lyons ReadyCare and Sysco Imperial Frozen Supplemental Shakes
4 oz. Lyons ReadyCare and Sysco Imperial Frozen Supplemental Shakes are being recalled due to the potential for the products to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The recall was triggered by a recall by their manufacturer, Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc. ("Prairie Farms") from the Prairie Farms facility in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The Shake Were Supplied by Prairie Farms

Prairie Farms Dairy
According to the press release, Lyons Magnus "handled distribution of the recalled products, which were manufactured and supplied to Lyons Magnus by Prairie Farms," they say. The recalled products were not available for retail sale, and were instead distributed primarily to long-term care facilities.

Lyons Magnus "Took Immediate Action"

Lyons Magnus
"As soon as Lyons Magnus learned of the issue, it took immediate action to halt the purchase of all products from the affected Prairie Farms facility, notify customers, and ensure that impacted products were removed from distribution nationally. Lyons Magnus' utmost concern is protecting consumers," they write.

38 Illnesses and 11 Deaths Have Been Reported

Silver Spring, MD, USA - June 25, 2022: The FDA White Oak Campus, headquarters of the United States Food and Drug Administration, a federal agency of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration notes that there have been 38 illnesses associated with the strain of Listeria monocytogenes that may have contaminated these products, including 11 deaths. The following states have reported cases: Alabama, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and West Virginia.

What Is Listeria?

Gloved hand holding a Petri dish, listeria
Per the CDC, Listeria are bacteria (germs) that can contaminate many foods. There are 1,600 infections in the United States annually with 260 deaths attributed to it. "People who eat those foods can get infected with the bacteria," they explain. An infection is "rare, but serious," they add.

Here Are the Symptoms to Look Out For

woman with headache lying on sofa, touching her belly and forehead
Listeria are most likely to harm pregnant women, newborns, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems, the CDC adds. "Other people can be infected with Listeria, but they rarely become seriously ill." Symptoms for women who are pregnant typically include fever and flu-like symptoms, such as muscle aches and fatigue, while those who are not pregnant will experience those and also headaches, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and seizures. It can also cause intestinal illness, with symptoms expanding to diarrhea and vomiting.

Here's What to Do If You Have Any Questions

Middle-aged man working from home-office on laptop
Consumers with questions may visit the Lyons Magnus website at www.lyonsmagnus.com for more information or contact the company at [email protected]. A list of the recalled products can be found here.

