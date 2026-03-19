5 Best Orders at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle, According to Chefs

A food blogger reveals the top five must-order dishes at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle.

A visit to Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse is all about indulgence. The menu features everything from prime steaks and fresh seafood to decadent sides and over-the-top desserts, all served in the kind of classic steakhouse atmosphere that’s perfect for celebrations, business dinners or date nights. With so many tempting options, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed when it comes time to order. So Eat This, Not That! asked Therese Buchanan, home chef, food blogger & recipe developer at Tessie’s Table, the top five can’t-miss orders.

Prime Ribeye

Diners tend to love the Prime Ribeye at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse for a few key reasons that come down to cut quality, flavor, and preparation. It’s one of Buchanan’s favorites.

“The ribeye has heavy marbling, which gives it a strong beef flavor and keeps it juicy,” she says. “It’s seared well on the outside and stays tender in the middle. It’s one of the richer cuts on the menu.”

Filet Mignon

If you’re in the mood for a good filet mignon, there are two options at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle: the 8-ounce for $68 or the 12-ounce for $76.

According to Buchanan, “The filet is soft and evenly cooked, with simple seasoning that doesn’t mask the meat. It cuts easily and holds its texture without drying out.”

Bone-In Prime Strip

Another meat option Buchanan raves about is the Bone-In Prime Strip. The 22-ounce cut is $97 and worth the splurge.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“The bone helps lock in moisture while cooking,” Buchanan explains. “It has a firmer bite than a filet but still stays juicy when cooked properly.”

Del’s Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

The Del’s Jumbo Lump Crab Cake is beloved for its large chunks of sweet crab, minimal filler, and a perfectly crisp exterior, making it a standout seafood option on a steakhouse menu.

“The crab cake has noticeable chunks of crab rather than a lot of filler,” says Buchanan. “It’s lightly crisp on the outside and doesn’t feel heavy.”

Au Gratin Potatoes

You, of course, need a delicious side dish that complements the main order, and the au gratin potatoes are Buchanan’s top choice.

“The potatoes are sliced thin and layered with a creamy cheese sauce,” she says. “They’re rich without being watery and hold their shape on the plate.”