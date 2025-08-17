7 Best Deli Meats That Aren’t Full of Fillers

Deli meats are an easy way to pack a lunch on the go, but you’re often getting more than you bargain for. Many deli meats are filled with junk ingredients like corn syrup, starches, high sodium, mechanically separated meats, nitrates or nitrites and additives and preservatives to extend the shelf life.

So, that quality sandwich you were hoping for is nothing but a health issue waiting to happen if you eat deli meat with fillers often. But the good news is, there are options that aren’t full of terrible ingredients. Here are seven smart deli meat choices, according to health experts.

Applegate Roast Beef

Nutrition : per serving 2 oz

Calories : 60

Fat : 1.5g (Saturated fat: .5g)

Sodium : 450mg

Carbs : 0g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 13g

Ingredients: Organic Grass-Fed Beef, Water, Salt, Organic Black Pepper.

“Applegate deli meats also do not contain any nitrates, nitrites, fillers, or artificial ingredients,” says Gisela Bouvier, MBA, RDN, LDN . “The turkeys, chickens, cattle, and pigs used for their deli meats are also raised with humane practices and the poultry and cattle are raised on vegetarian diets.”

Simply Nature Uncured Honey Ham

Nutrition : per serving 2 slices

Calories : 50

Fat : 2g (Saturated fat: 1g)

Sodium : 280mg

Carbs : 2g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 2g)

Protein : 7g

Ingredients: organic ham, water, organic honey, contains less than 2% of sea salt, organic cane sugar, organic cultured celery juice powder, organic vinegar, organic cherry powder, organic black pepper, organic garlic powder, organic onion powder, organic paprika, organic spice extractives

“Aldi’s Simply Nature Uncured Honey Ham is organic and free from fillers, made with just organic ham, water, organic honey, and a blend of natural spices including black pepper, garlic, and paprika. It’s cured naturally with celery juice powder instead of synthetic nitrates,” says Nutritionist Rania Batayneh, MPH author of the bestselling book, The One One One Diet. “The flavor is balanced with a touch of honey sweetness and savory spice, and the texture is tender without being overly processed.”

Trader Joe’s Organic Oven Roasted Turkey Breast

Nutrition : per serving 2 slices

Calories : 45

Fat : .5g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 310mg

Carbs : 0g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 10g

Ingredients: Organic Boneless, Skinless Turkey Breast, Water, Salt, Organic Vinegar Powder

“This oven-roasted turkey breast from Trader Joe’s is made with organic ingredients and contains no added nitrites or nitrates,” says Batayneh. “The turkeys are raised without antibiotics or added hormones, on a vegetarian diet, in a free-range environment. Thinly sliced and lightly salted, it offers a clean, natural turkey flavor with no fillers. It’s a versatile choice for sandwiches, platters, or quick snacks.”

True Story’s Oven Roasted Turkey Breast Snack Packs

Nutrition : per serving 1.25 ounce

Calories : 35

Fat : 0g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 220mg

Carbs : 0g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 7g

Ingredients: Turkey Breast, Water, 2% or Less of: Lemon Juice Concentrate, Vinegar, Salt.

True Story’s Oven Roasted Turkey Breast Snack Packs is a delicious deli meat with limited clean ingredients. Featured in 5 oz. packages, whole cuts of turkey are simply seasoned with sea salt and then roasted low and slow to seal in the natural juices and rich flavor. Single packs for even more convenience for on-the-go snacking available at Target in September and True Story products are always free of nitrates/nitrites, artificial preservatives, carrageenan, and antibiotics.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Trader Joe’s Sliced Bresaola (Beef Prosciutto)

Nutrition : per serving 5 slices

Calories : 60

Fat : 1.5g (Saturated fat: .5g)

Sodium : 550mg

Carbs : <1g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: <1g)

Protein : 11 g

Ingredients: Beef, Sea Salt, Contains 2% or Less of Cultured Celery Powder, Sugar, Cherry Powder, White Pepper, Black Pepper, Ground Nutmeg, Ground Clove, Lactic Acid Starter Culture.

“Trader Joe’s Bresaola is lean, flavorful, and made with beef, sea salt, and natural seasonings such as cherry powder, black pepper, nutmeg, and clove. It’s cured without synthetic nitrates, using cultured celery powder instead,” says Batayneh. “The texture is tender and pliable, and the flavor is balanced with salt and a subtle smokiness. It works well in sandwiches, on charcuterie boards, or served on its own.”

Hormel® Natural Choice® Deli Roast Beef

Nutrition : per serving 56 grams

Calories : 60

Fat : 2g (Saturated fat: 1g)

Sodium : 550mg

Carbs : 0g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 11 g

Ingredients: Water, Salt, Turbinado Sugar, Sodium Bicarbonate, Flavoring

“Hormel’s Natural Choice Deli Roast Beef is made with a short list of ingredients: beef, water, salt, turbinado sugar, and natural flavoring,” says Batayneh.

She adds, “There are no artificial preservatives, and nitrates come only from natural sources like cultured celery powder. The slices are tender, flavorful, and free from unnecessary additives. Gluten-free and keto-friendly, it’s a dependable choice for a clean roast beef option.”

Boar’s Head All Natural* Uncured Genoa Salame

Nutrition : per serving 4 slices

Calories : 90 calories

Fat : 7g (Saturated fat: 2.5g)

Sodium : 390mg

Carbs : 0g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 6g

Ingredients: Pork, Sea Salt, Less than 2% of: Turbinado Sugar, Spices, Natural Flavoring, Organic Wine, Starter Culture

“I recommend looking for deli meats with labels that say naturally cured or uncured, which means they don’t contain artificial nitrates, nitrites or fillers,” says Bouvier. “Boar’s Head is another brand that has uncured deli meat options like the All Natural* Uncured Genoa Salame.