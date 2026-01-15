Denny’s Just Launched Full Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner Meals Starting at $5.99

Denny’s rolls out new all-day value meals with full breakfast, lunch, and dinner options.

Denny’s just launched a new value menu for customers to kick off 2026 with more money in their pockets. The new Denny’s Slammin’ Meal Deals start at $5.99 and are available all day, featuring a stacked lineup of full breakfast, lunch and dinner meals that will keep diners satisfied without breaking the bank. So what’s on the menu?

NEW: 2-Egg Breakfast Slam (two eggs cooked your way, with crispy hash browns and toast).

NEW: Breakfast Quesadilla (fluffy scrambled eggs, melty cheddar cheese, and crispy diced bacon, all grilled in a warm flour tortilla. Served with salsa on the side).

NEW: Two Meat Scrambler (eggs, bacon and sausage, plus shredded cheddar cheese. Served with crispy hash browns and white toast).

NEW: Fish Sandwich with Fries (two crispy pollock fillets served on a toasted bun with fresh lettuce, tartar sauce, pickles and a side of wavy-cut fries).

NEW: Grand Slam Burrito (crispy bacon, sausage crumbles, scrambled eggs, crispy hash browns and melted cheese in a warm flour tortilla with a side of salsa).

Everyday Value Slam (choose from two buttermilk pancakes, two slices of Brioche French Toast or a biscuit & gravy. Served with two eggs cooked your way, plus two Applewood-smoked bacon strips or two all-pork sausage links).

Super Slam (two buttermilk pancakes served with two eggs* cooked your way, two Applewood-smoked bacon strips, two all-pork sausage links and crispy hash browns).

Chicken Tenders & Fries (five chicken tenders with choice of dipping sauce. Served with a side of wavy-cut fries).

Classic Burger with Fries (an all-beef patty, topped with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, red onion and pickles on a Brioche Bun. Served with a side of wavy-cut fries).

One-Piece Country Fried Steak (a fried chopped beef steak smothered in country gravy. Served with two sides and dinner bread).

"By January 12, the novelty of restrictive resolutions wears off, and guests are ready to reclaim their joy. We know our fans don't want to settle for boring meals; they want food that is unapologetically craveable, comforting and provides the kind of value that makes every dollar feel well-spent," said Ellie Doty, senior vice president and chief brand officer at Denny's.

Denny’s is also bringing back the fan-favorite Salted Caramel Banana slams (Salted Caramel Banana Pancake Slam and Salted Caramel Banana Stuffed French Toast Slam), plus a new Mocha Cold Brew (medium roast, single-origin Columbian coffee, blended with milk and poured over ice with the option to add whipped cream).

“Our new Slammin’ Meal Deals Starting at $5.99 value menu delivers full meals with the flavors people love, plus the return of Salted Caramel Banana favorites make starting the year a little sweeter,” Doty says.