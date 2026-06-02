5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Classic Cheeseburgers, According to Diners

Diners share the top restaurant chains serving the highest-quality classic cheeseburgers.

The classic cheeseburger is one of the most enduringly popular (if not the most popular) foods in the U.S., and shows no sign of slowing down in terms of customer demand. A basic cheeseburger is a beef patty and cheese, but from there it’s endlessly versatile in terms of the ground meat mix, type of cheese, fillings and so on. The simplicity of the ingredients means there’s no room for error: Here are five restaurant chains with the best classic cheeseburgers, according to diners.

Culver’s

Diners love Culver’s famous ButterBurgers, especially the ButterBurger Cheese. “In-N-Out, Whataburger, 5 Guys etc etc. none of these come even close to the quality of a delicious Culver’s butterburger. It’s gotta be the most underhyped fast food burger out there,” one fan said.

Freddy’s

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers has outstanding cheeseburgers, diners rave. “I’ve never had Culver’s because it’s never been near anywhere I’ve lived, but Freddy’s is probably my favorite fast food burger,” one fan said. “Had Freddy’s for the first time and I was blown away. We do not have anything remotely that good in Canada for burger chains,” another agreed.

In-N-Out

In-N-Out‘s basic Cheeseburger is another fantastic option, both in terms of quality and value. “Get a single patty. Get fries. The taste blend hits differently when the meat doesn’t overpower the other ingredients,” one fan recommended. “Doubled-Duble is still delicious. But idk you can really taste the toastedness of the bun and the fresh vegetables when it’s a single patty.”

Steak ‘n Shake

Steak N Shake has consistently good burgers, fans say. “My favorite burger is Steak N Shake’s Frisco melt. But Culver’s is not far behind,” one diner said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Shake Shack

Shack Shack‘s basic Cheeseburger is a delicious classic (even though it’s a little pricey, fans say). “As far as chain burger joints go, I think it’s one of the best. Their smash burger patties are super flavorful and their fries are nice and crispy,” one fan said.